Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Antananarivo Madagascar Temple

Announced

3 October 2021

Antananarivo Madagascar Temple announced
Antananarivo Madagascar Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2021 general conferenceone of 13 temples announced worldwide by the Church. A sacred edifice for this island republic off the southeast coast of Africa will be the first for this nation.

Before serving a mission in Durban, South Africa, Domoina Kendell received the temple endowment in the Johannesburg South Africa Temple. The native of Madagascar had been hoping for a temple in her homeland for several years. So when Kendell heard the announcement of a temple for Antananarivo — after her initial excitement — the tears came.

“I am so happy for [the Malagasy people]. ... I commend their hard work and diligence and their faith,” she joyfully related.

In 2002, Kendall moved to the United States and was residing in West Valley City, Utah, at the time of announcement. Reflecting on the blessings a temple will bring her native country, she added: “I have no words to express my gratitude to Heavenly Father. This will bring so many blessings for the people of Madagascar. I think having a temple there will bring a different perspective” of family history work.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H3TC4EDUO8

Timeline of the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple

October
03
2021
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference — and the first for this island nation.

The Antananarivo Madagascar Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. On Dec. 11, 2023, the Church released a site location for a house of the Lord in the northwest sector of Antananarivo. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 11, 2023, the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 10,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 9.8-acre site in Fokontany Andranoro, Ambohibao, Antehiroka, Andranomena, in the northwest sector of Antananarivo.

A meetinghouse currently is located on Lot 208 A, Fokontany Andranoro, Commune Ambohibao, in the locality of Antehiroka in Andranomena. The lot is just west of the RN4 national road, along a section known as Lalana Général Andrimahazo. Patron housing and arrival facilities are planned for the temple grounds.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 October 2021

Location

Lot 208 A, Fokontany Andranoro
Commune Ambohibao
Antananarivo
Madagascar

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Madagascar.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Madagascar, an island republic off the southeast coast of Africa, had approximately 13,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 40 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Antananarivo at the time of its announcement was the Durban South Africa Temple, a distance of approximately 1,270 miles away to the southwest.

Fact #4

Members in Madagascar also travel to the house of the Lord in Johannesburg, South Africa, a distance of as far as 1,600 miles away to the west.

Fact #5

Antananarivo, with a population of 1.4 million, is the capital of this African island nation.

Fact #6

Some 450 miles off the east coast of Madagascar lies Reunion Island — known as a “mountain in the sea.” Early missionary seeds here actually began in 1969 in France. When a temple site was announced for Antananarivo, there were 836 Latter-day Saints in four congregations on Reunion.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Madagascar.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Madagascar, an island republic off the southeast coast of Africa, had approximately 13,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 40 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Antananarivo at the time of its announcement was the Durban South Africa Temple, a distance of approximately 1,270 miles away to the southwest.

Fact #4

Members in Madagascar also travel to the house of the Lord in Johannesburg, South Africa, a distance of as far as 1,600 miles away to the west.

Fact #5

Antananarivo, with a population of 1.4 million, is the capital of this African island nation.

Fact #6

Some 450 miles off the east coast of Madagascar lies Reunion Island — known as a “mountain in the sea.” Early missionary seeds here actually began in 1969 in France. When a temple site was announced for Antananarivo, there were 836 Latter-day Saints in four congregations on Reunion.