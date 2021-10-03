Antananarivo Madagascar Temple

In the News
3 October 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference — and the first for this island nation.
Lot 208 A, Fokontany Andranoro
Commune Ambohibao
Antananarivo
Madagascar
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Madagascar.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Madagascar, an island republic off the southeast coast of Africa, had approximately 13,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 40 congregations.
The closest temple to Antananarivo at the time of its announcement was the Durban South Africa Temple, a distance of approximately 1,270 miles away to the southwest.
Members in Madagascar also travel to the house of the Lord in Johannesburg, South Africa, a distance of as far as 1,600 miles away to the west.
Antananarivo, with a population of 1.4 million, is the capital of this African island nation.
Some 450 miles off the east coast of Madagascar lies Reunion Island — known as a “mountain in the sea.” Early missionary seeds here actually began in 1969 in France. When a temple site was announced for Antananarivo, there were 836 Latter-day Saints in four congregations on Reunion.
