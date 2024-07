Architecture and Design of the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple

The Antananarivo Madagascar Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. On Dec. 11, 2023, the Church released a site location for a house of the Lord in the northwest sector of Antananarivo. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 11, 2023, the Antananarivo Madagascar Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 10,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 9.8-acre site in Fokontany Andranoro, Ambohibao, Antehiroka, Andranomena, in the northwest sector of Antananarivo.A meetinghouse currently is located on Lot 208 A, Fokontany Andranoro, Commune Ambohibao, in the locality of Antehiroka in Andranomena. The lot is just west of the RN4 national road, along a section known as Lalana Général Andrimahazo. Patron housing and arrival facilities are planned for the temple grounds.