In the News
FOLLOW US
2 April 2000
19 May 2002
3 November 2019
The Asunción Paraguay Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Asunción Paraguay Temple was announced in the Sunday Afternoon session of the April 2000 general conference by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. There were five other temples announced in the same announcement.
The groundbreaking for the Asunción Paraguay Temple was presided over by Elder Jay E. Jensen of the Seventy and president of the South America South Area on Feb. 3, 2001.
The open house for the Asunción Paraguay Temple occurred from May 4-11, 2002. A total of 22,482 visitors attended the open house, including the first lady of Paraguay, and almost 3,000 people requested more information about the Church.
President Gordon B. Hinckley — accompanied by President James E. Faust, second counselor in the First Presidency — dedicated the Asunción Paraguay Temple on May 19, 2002. He dedicated the temple in four different sessions.
The closure of the Asunción Paraguay Temple occurred on Oct. 29, 2017, following an announcement by the First Presidency — consisting of President Thomas S. Monson, President Henry B. Eyring and President Dieter F. Uchtdorf — in April 2017.
The rededication open house for the Asunción Paraguay Temple ran from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019, inviting all from surrounding areas to view the renovated house of the Lord. Around 20,000 people toured the temple during this time.
The Asunción Paraguay Temple was rededicated in a single session on Nov. 3, 2019, by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
2 April 2000
19 May 2002
3 November 2019
Avenida Brasilia, Avenida España 601 Entre
Asunción 1441
Paraguay
View schedule and book online
(595) 21-216-9200
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Paraguay.
The temple was built on the ground where the first Latter-day Saint chapel was built in Paraguay in 1964.
When the temple was first constructed and dedicated in 2002, it marked the first time in the history of the Church that every Spanish-speaking country in South America had an operating temple.
At the time of the Asunción temple’s rededication, there were almost 95,000 members of the Church in Paraguay.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Paraguay.
The temple was built on the ground where the first Latter-day Saint chapel was built in Paraguay in 1964.
When the temple was first constructed and dedicated in 2002, it marked the first time in the history of the Church that every Spanish-speaking country in South America had an operating temple.
At the time of the Asunción temple’s rededication, there were almost 95,000 members of the Church in Paraguay.