Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

Announced

5 April 2020

Groundbreaking

9 April 2022

Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple under construction
Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

In his native country, Elder Joaquin E. Costa — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the South America South Area presidency — presided at the groundbreaking of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple on April 9, 2022. Latter-day Saints were joined at the event, which was invitation only, by community members and civic leaders.

“We thank the authorities of the different governments through the many years that the gospel has been shared here,” Elder Costa, born in Concordia, Argentina, said in his remarks. “We are grateful for the tolerance and openness to receive missionaries, allow construction and provide a safe environment for the restored Church of Jesus Christ to grow in Bahía Blanca and southern Argentina.”

Timeline of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

April
05
2020
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans for a temple in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on April 5, 2020, during April 2020 general conference.

April
09
2022
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for a house of the Lord in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on April 9, 2022, with Elder Joaquin E. Costa, second counselor in the South America South Area presidency and a General Authority Seventy, presiding.

The Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple was announced on April 5, 2020, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking ceremony for this sacred edifice, where members can perform ordinances and make covenants, was held April 9, 2022, and presided over by Elder Joaquin E. Costa, second counselor in the South America South Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

The house of the Lord in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, will be a single-story building of approximately 19,000 square feet on 8.14-acre grounds. Atop the edifice will be a two-story domed steeple with eight stained-glass windows. Also built on the site will be a 25,000-square-foot ancillary building to include patron housing and a distribution center.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

5 April 2020

Groundbreaking

9 April 2022

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Joaquin E. Costa

Location

Avenida Alberto Pedro Cabrera
B8002 Bahía Blanca
Buenos Aires Province
Argentina

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the fifth Latter-day Saint temple announced for Argentina.

Fact #2

The first temple in this South American country was in Buenos Aires, dedicated in 1986.

Fact #3

Bahía Blanca, Argentina, is a port city in the Buenos Aires Province, some 350 miles southwest of the capital city, Buenos Aires.

Fact #4

Once dedicated, this temple in Bahía Blanca will be the southernmost house of the Lord in Argentina.

