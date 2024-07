Groundbreaking of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

In his native country, Elder Joaquin E. Costa — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the South America South Area presidency — presided at the groundbreaking of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple on April 9, 2022. Latter-day Saints were joined at the event, which was invitation only, by community members and civic leaders.“We thank the authorities of the different governments through the many years that the gospel has been shared here,” Elder Costa, born in Concordia, Argentina, said in his remarks . “We are grateful for the tolerance and openness to receive missionaries, allow construction and provide a safe environment for the restored Church of Jesus Christ to grow in Bahía Blanca and southern Argentina.”