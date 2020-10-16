Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

In the News
5 April 2020
9 April 2022
President Russell M. Nelson announced plans for a temple in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on April 5, 2020, during April 2020 general conference. The announcement of a temple in Bahía Blanca and seven other locations worldwide came during the Church President’s final message of the Sunday afternoon session.
Ground was broken for a house of the Lord in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, on April 9, 2022, with Elder Joaquin E. Costa, second counselor in the South America South Area presidency and a General Authority Seventy, presiding. The invitation-only ceremony included community members and civic leaders.
Avenida Alberto Pedro Cabrera
B8002 Bahía Blanca
Buenos Aires Province
Argentina
This was the fifth Latter-day Saint temple announced for Argentina.
The first temple in this South American country was in Buenos Aires, dedicated in 1986.
Bahía Blanca, Argentina, is a port city in the Buenos Aires Province, some 350 miles southwest of the capital city, Buenos Aires.
Once dedicated, this temple in Bahía Blanca will be the southernmost house of the Lord in Argentina.
