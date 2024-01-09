Beira Mozambique Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
4 April 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Beira, Mozambique, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
4 April 2021
Beira
Mozambique
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Mozambique.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mozambique had approximately 15,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 40 congregations.
The closest temple to Beira at the time of its announcement was the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, a distance of approximately 615 miles away.
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Mozambique.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mozambique had approximately 15,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 40 congregations.
The closest temple to Beira at the time of its announcement was the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, a distance of approximately 615 miles away.