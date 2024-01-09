Menu
Beira Mozambique Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Beira Mozambique Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Beira Mozambique Temple on April 4, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2021 general conference.

Emilia Cristina Chaimane Paulino, a member who lives in the Beira Mozambique Stake, said when she heard the temple announcement, she was “overwhelmed with happiness. ... The moment I heard, I started crying with gratitude for this blessing. I don’t even know how to express what I felt.”
Timeline of the Beira Mozambique Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Beira, Mozambique, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Beira Mozambique Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 4, 2021. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Beira Mozambique Temple

The Beira Mozambique Temple will be built in or near Beira, Mozambique. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Location

Beira

Mozambique

Appointments

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Mozambique.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Mozambique had approximately 15,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 40 congregations.

The closest temple to Beira at the time of its announcement was the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, a distance of approximately 615 miles away.

