Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

GROUNDBREAKING

17 June 2023

Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple under construction
Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

The groundbreaking of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple was presided over Elder Juan A. Uceda, second counselor in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency, on June 17, 2023. Around 500 guests attended, including Duílio de Castro, the mayor of Sete Lagoas; Natalie Oliffson, the representative of the secretary of culture of Belo Horizonte; and Álvaro Azevedo, the secretary of social service from Nova Lima.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Uceda said, “I ask Thee, dear Father, that this place and all who live within the boundaries of the temple district enjoy special protection. And may the light of the gospel shine throughout this region. We pray that no influence will stop or delay the building of the temple and that in due time it will be dedicated as the house of the Lord. May Thy spiritual power be strongly felt in this region.”

Timeline of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

April
04
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.

June
17
2023
Groundbreaking

The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held June 17, 2023, with Elder Juan A. Uceda, second counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, presiding. On-site attendance was by invitation only, with approximately 500 people attending.

The Belo Horizonte temple was announced April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on June 17, 2023, and presided over by Elder Juan A. Uceda, second counselor in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

The Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 26,884 square feet. According to an exterior rendering released Sept. 23, 2021, the temple will have four pairs of rectangular windows on the front facade and two doors under an arch for the main entrance.

Atop the temple will be a wide tower with a pyramid roof and three windows on each side. The temple is planned to be built on an 11.9-acre site, with a long courtyard in front of the entrance and palm trees and flower gardens filling the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

PREVIAS-22-min.jpg
PREVIAS-17-min.jpg
PREVIAS-6-min.jpg
PREVIAS-12-min.jpg
PREVIAS-9-min.jpg
PREVIAS-4-min.jpg
PREVIAS-7-min.jpg
PREVIAS-10-min.jpg
PREVIAS-32-min.jpg

Quick Facts

Announced

4 April 2021

GROUNDBREAKING

17 June 2023

GROUNDBREAKING PRESIDED BY

Elder Juan A. Uceda

Location

Rua Professor José Vieira de Mendonça
Engenho Nogueira
Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais 31310-260
Brazil

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 13th Latter-day Saint temple announced for Brazil. It will also be the first temple in the state of Minas Gerais.

Fact #2

It will have about the same base area as the Curitiba Brazil, Denver Colorado and Arequipa Peru temples.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Belo Horizonte had previously been the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple, a travel distance of around 280 miles (around 450 kilometers).

Fact #4

Ground was broken for the Belo Horizonte temple the same day as the Montpelier Idaho Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 13th Latter-day Saint temple announced for Brazil. It will also be the first temple in the state of Minas Gerais.

Fact #2

It will have about the same base area as the Curitiba Brazil, Denver Colorado and Arequipa Peru temples.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Belo Horizonte had previously been the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple, a travel distance of around 280 miles (around 450 kilometers).

Fact #4

Ground was broken for the Belo Horizonte temple the same day as the Montpelier Idaho Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony.