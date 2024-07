Groundbreaking of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

The groundbreaking of the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple was presided over Elder Juan A. Uceda , second counselor in the Church’s Brazil Area presidency, on June 17, 2023. Around 500 guests attended, including Duílio de Castro, the mayor of Sete Lagoas; Natalie Oliffson, the representative of the secretary of culture of Belo Horizonte; and Álvaro Azevedo, the secretary of social service from Nova Lima.In his dedicatory prayer on the site , Elder Uceda said, “I ask Thee, dear Father, that this place and all who live within the boundaries of the temple district enjoy special protection. And may the light of the gospel shine throughout this region. We pray that no influence will stop or delay the building of the temple and that in due time it will be dedicated as the house of the Lord. May Thy spiritual power be strongly felt in this region.”