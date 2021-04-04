Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple

In the News
4 April 2021
17 June 2023
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held June 17, 2023, with Elder Juan A. Uceda, second counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, presiding. On-site attendance was by invitation only, with approximately 500 people attending.
Rua Professor José Vieira de Mendonça
Engenho Nogueira
Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais 31310-260
Brazil
This was the 13th Latter-day Saint temple announced for Brazil. It will also be the first temple in the state of Minas Gerais.
It will have about the same base area as the Curitiba Brazil, Denver Colorado and Arequipa Peru temples.
The closest temple to Belo Horizonte had previously been the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple, a travel distance of around 280 miles (around 450 kilometers).
Ground was broken for the Belo Horizonte temple the same day as the Montpelier Idaho Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony.
