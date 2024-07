Groundbreaking of the Bengaluru India Temple

The groundbreaking of the Bengaluru India Temple was presided over by Elder Robert K. William , an Area Seventy, on Dec. 2, 2020. President NithyaKumar Sunderraj — president of the Bengaluru India Stake — was also in attendance, and he likened Church members to building blocks of the temple, with each person playing a significant role.Among those Elder William prayed for in his dedicatory prayer on the site , the Area Seventy prayed for Saints who had lost loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic : “We pray that they will find peace and hope and that the ordinances of the temple will assure them of Thy plan for them and that the hope of eternal families may shine brighter in their lives.”