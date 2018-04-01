In the News
1 April 2018
2 December 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Bengaluru, India, on April 1, 2018, during April 2018 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with six other temples.
The Bengaluru India Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 2, 2020, with Elder Robert K. William, an Area Seventy, presiding. To adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, in-person attendance was limited to invitation only, but a video of the event was made available to those in the temple district.
2-B Whitefield Main Road
Garudachar Palya
Mahadevapura
Bengaluru, Karnataka 560048
India
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in India.
It was the second house of the Lord announced by President Russell M. Nelson as President of the Church. He announced it in his first general conference as President of the Church.
In April 2018, the same month that President Nelson announced this temple, he traveled to Bengaluru as part of a global ministry across four continents and visited potential temple sites in the city.
This temple for India was originally not going to be announced. “Our plans were to announce six new temples at conference time,” said President Nelson in his 2018 ministry to the country. “The Lord told me on the eve of conference: ‘Announce a temple in India.’ ... That was the Lord's doing.”
Existing Church offices and a meetinghouse were removed from the site to make room for the Bengaluru temple.
The first mission in India was established in 1993. By the time of the Bengaluru temple’s groundbreaking at the end of 2020, the country had 14,528 members in 46 congregations.