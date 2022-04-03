Birmingham England Temple

In the News
3 April 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Birmingham, England, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.
185-187 Penns Lane
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield B76 1JU
United Kingdom
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the United Kingdom.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the United Kingdom had approximately 190,000 Latter-day Saints in 325 congregations. England is home to the oldest continuous congregation of the Church.
The closest temple to Birmingham at the time of its announcement was the Preston England Temple, a distance of approximately 85 miles away to the north.
