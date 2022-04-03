Menu
President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Birmingham England Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. A third house of the Lord for England was one of 17 announced worldwide by the Church during this conference.

The Birmingham England Temple will be a blessing and gift to faithful Latter-day Saints who call south-central England home, said Bishop Antony Jones of the Cannock Ward, Lichfield England Stake.

“We have been hoping for a temple for many years,” Bishop Jones wrote soon after the temple announcement. “Today, we have seen such spiritual blessings poured out that there shall not be room enough to receive them.”
Timeline of the Birmingham England Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Birmingham, England, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Birmingham England Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. On Dec. 18, 2023, the Church announced a site location for a house of the Lord to be constructed in Sutton Coldfield, a civil parish in Birmingham. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Birmingham England Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 18, 2023, the Birmingham England Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 10,800 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 2.7-acre site at 185-187 Penns Lane, in Sutton Coldfield, a civil parish in Birmingham.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show a white exterior surrounded by arched windows. Peaked roofs and a tower with a steep spire stand above the center of the building. Rows of bushes and flower gardens line the walkways around the site.

At the time of the site announcement, a meetinghouse was located on the property, along with the office of the England Birmingham Mission. The temple property will include patron housing and arrival facilities.

Location

185-187 Penns Lane
The Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield B76 1JU
United Kingdom

Appointments

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the United Kingdom.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the United Kingdom had approximately 190,000 Latter-day Saints in 325 congregations. England is home to the oldest continuous congregation of the Church.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Birmingham at the time of its announcement was the Preston England Temple, a distance of approximately 85 miles away to the north.

