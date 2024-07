Architecture and Design of the Birmingham England Temple

The Birmingham England Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. On Dec. 18, 2023, the Church announced a site location for a house of the Lord to be constructed in Sutton Coldfield, a civil parish in Birmingham. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 18, 2023, the Birmingham England Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 10,800 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 2.7-acre site at 185-187 Penns Lane, in Sutton Coldfield, a civil parish in Birmingham. Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show a white exterior surrounded by arched windows. Peaked roofs and a tower with a steep spire stand above the center of the building. Rows of bushes and flower gardens line the walkways around the site.At the time of the site announcement, a meetinghouse was located on the property , along with the office of the England Birmingham Mission. The temple property will include patron housing and arrival facilities.