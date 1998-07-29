In the News
The Bismarck North Dakota Temple.
A temple for Bismarck, North Dakota, was announced by the First Presidency of the Church — at the time consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his two counselors, presidents Thomas S. Monson, first counselor, and James E. Faust, second counselor — via letters to priesthood leaders in the temple district July 29, 1998.
Elder Kenneth Johnson of the Seventy, first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency, conducted and presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bismarck North Dakota Temple on Oct. 17, 1998.
An open house was held for the temple from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 1999. A total of 10,267 visitors attended after the Fargo North Dakota Stake presidency invited members to bring a nonmember friend to the open house.
President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the temple in three sessions on Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999.
2930 Cody Drive
Bismarck, North Dakota
United States
(1) 701-258-9590
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in North Dakota.
The dedication marked President Hinckley’s first visit to North Dakota.
At the time of its dedication, the temple served a temple district of 9,000 members spanning across western Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska.
