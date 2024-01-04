Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple

Announced

3 April 2022

Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple announced
Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of the April 2022 general conference.

Elder Jonathan Rodriguez — a full-time missionary from Atlanta, Georgia, serving in the Republic of the Congo at the time of the announcement — wrote that the Saints in the country would be “eternally blessed” through closer access to temple ordinances.

“I couldn’t be prouder and happier to be a missionary here in Congo,” said Elder Rodriguez.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY-wn9hu1Wk

Timeline of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple

April
03
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, on April 3, 2022, during the April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 3, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple

The Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple will be built in or near Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 April 2022

Location

Brazzaville
Republic of the Congo

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Republic of the Congo.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Republic of the Congo had approximately 8,000 Latter-day Saints among 29 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Brazzaville at the time of its announcement was the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, a distance of approximately 3 miles away across the Congo River. The trip must be done by boat and is expensive for many members.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Republic of the Congo.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Republic of the Congo had approximately 8,000 Latter-day Saints among 29 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Brazzaville at the time of its announcement was the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, a distance of approximately 3 miles away across the Congo River. The trip must be done by boat and is expensive for many members.