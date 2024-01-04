Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple

In the News
3 April 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, on April 3, 2022, during the April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.
Brazzaville
Republic of the Congo
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in the Republic of the Congo.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Republic of the Congo had approximately 8,000 Latter-day Saints among 29 congregations.
The closest temple to Brazzaville at the time of its announcement was the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, a distance of approximately 3 miles away across the Congo River. The trip must be done by boat and is expensive for many members.