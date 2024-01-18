Menu
Brussels Belgium Temple

4 April 2021

Announcement of the Brussels Belgium Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Brussels Belgium Temple on April 4, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2021 general conference.

Timeline of the Brussels Belgium Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Brussels, Belgium, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Brussels Belgium Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 4, 2021. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Brussels Belgium Temple

The Brussels Belgium Temple will be built in or near Brussels, Belgium. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Location

Brussels

Belgium

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Belgium.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Belgium had approximately 7,000 Latter-day Saints among 12 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Brussels at the time of its announcement was The Hague Netherlands Temple, a distance of approximately 80 miles away.

Fact #4

The 20 temple locations announced in April 2021 general conference marked the highest number of temples announced at one time to that point.

