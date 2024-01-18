Brussels Belgium Temple

In the News
4 April 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Brussels, Belgium, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Belgium.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Belgium had approximately 7,000 Latter-day Saints among 12 congregations.
The closest temple to Brussels at the time of its announcement was The Hague Netherlands Temple, a distance of approximately 80 miles away.
The 20 temple locations announced in April 2021 general conference marked the highest number of temples announced at one time to that point.
