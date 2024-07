Architecture and Design of the Budapest Hungary Temple

The Budapest Hungary Temple was announced April 7, 2019, by Church President Russell M. Nelson . A date for the temple's groundbreaking has not yet been announced. According to site plans released Oct. 9, 2023, the Budapest Hungary Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 18,000 square feet. It will be built on a 5.92-acre site at the northwest intersection of Kocsis Sandor ut and Borsikafu utca, Harsánylejtő, Budapest, Hungary.