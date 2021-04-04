Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Cali Colombia Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

Cali Colombia Temple announced
Cali Colombia Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Cali Colombia Temple 

On April 4, 2021, President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cali, Colombia, during April 2021 general conference. At the time of this announcement, around 210,000 Latter-day Saints in almost 250 congregations were living in the country.

The same day that he announced this and 19 other temples, President Nelson uploaded a post to Twitter about the importance and blessing of temples:
https://twitter.com/NelsonRussellM/status/1378828474966769664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1378828474966769664%7Ctwgr%5E59baff1f9e3e50d0924e98ea677b4b4cfeb9b219%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thechurchnews.com%2F2021%2F4%2F4%2F23217001%2Fapril-2021-general-conference-temple-announcementMissionary work began in Colombia in 1966, and the first mission was created in 1971. The first Colombia stake was organized in 1977, with around 12,000 members in the entire country at the time. Once dedicated, the Cali Colombia Temple will serve over 15,000 members in the temple district alone.

Timeline of the Cali Colombia Temple

April
04
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cali, Colombia, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.

The Cali Colombia Temple was announced April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Cali Colombia Temple 

According to exterior renderings and plans, the Cali Colombia Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 9,500 square feet. Around the exterior will be rectangular windows under an arch, with a larger arch in front of the entry doors.

Atop the temple will be a multilevel tower with a window on each of the four sides on the two upper levels. A domed cupola will also sit on top of the tower. The temple will stand on a site of 3.14 acres, with palm trees and yellow, pink and blue flower gardens covering the site.

Quick Facts

Announced

4 April 2021

Location

Avenida 4A Norte
La Flora
Cali, Valle del Cauca
Colombia

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Colombia.

Fact #2

The Cali Colombia and Belo Horizonte Brazil temples were the only temples announced for South America at April 2021 general conference. Renderings and site maps for both temples were released on the same day.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Colombia.

Fact #2

The Cali Colombia and Belo Horizonte Brazil temples were the only temples announced for South America at April 2021 general conference. Renderings and site maps for both temples were released on the same day.