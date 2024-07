On April 4, 2021, President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cali, Colombia, during April 2021 general conference . At the time of this announcement, around 210,000 Latter-day Saints in almost 250 congregations were living in the country.The same day that he announced this and 19 other temples , President Nelson uploaded a post to Twitter about the importance and blessing of temples:Missionary work began in Colombia in 1966, and the first mission was created in 1971. The first Colombia stake was organized in 1977, with around 12,000 members in the entire country at the time. Once dedicated, the Cali Colombia Temple will serve over 15,000 members in the temple district alone.

Architecture and Design of the Cali Colombia Temple