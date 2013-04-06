Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Cedar City Utah Temple

Announced

6 April 2013

Dedicated

10 December 2017

159th temple dedicated
cedar city temple ext 1.jpeg

The Cedar City Utah Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Cedar City Utah Temple

The Cedar City Utah Temple was dedicated on Dec. 10, 2017, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. He was joined by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Craig C. Christensen of the Presidency of the Seventy, and two other members of the Seventy, Elder Joseph W. Sitati and Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr.

At the dedication, President Eyring called the temple a tribute to the early Latter-day Saint pioneers who, shortly after the Saints arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, were called by Church President Brigham Young to settle southern Utah. President Eyring said those pioneers “must be so aware of this day,” and — when speaking to those present at the temple’s cornerstone ceremony — he said, “We honor them as we now seal the cornerstone.”

Local Latter-day Saints showed their appreciation for this house of the Lord at the dedication as well. A choir of Church members from the temple district provided sacred music for the dedication ceremony. Over the previous two months, 187,000 people attended the three-week temple open house, and more than 3,700 youth sang and danced in a cultural celebration in honor of the temple the day before the dedication.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May all that is done herein be done with an eye single to Thy glory and to the building of Thy kingdom. May hearts be turned to ancestors in the spirit world. May those who serve here feel the love and appreciation of those for whom they perform ordinances.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Cedar City Utah Temple here.

Timeline of the Cedar City Utah Temple

April
06
2013
Announced

Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Cedar City, Utah, during April 2013 general conference. During his talk, President Monson announced only one other temple, which was to be built in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

August
08
2015
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Cedar City Utah Temple was held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015. Elder L. Whitney Clayton of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the ceremony and was joined by Elder Kent F. Richards, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department.

October
27
2017
Open house

The Cedar City Utah Temple was open to the public for tours from Oct. 27 through Nov. 18, 2017. More than 187,000 visitors toured the temple during the open house.

December
10
2017
Dedication

The Cedar City Utah Temple was dedicated by President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency on Dec. 10, 2017. A choir made up of Church members from the temple district sang at the dedication.

The Cedar City Utah Temple was announced by Church President Thomas S. Monson during April 2013 general conference. Elder L. Whitney Clayton of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the groundbreaking ceremony two years later on Aug. 8, 2015.

A temple open house was held for the public from Oct. 27 through Nov. 18, 2017, attracting 187,000 visitors. Finally, this house of the Lord was dedicated by President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency on Dec. 10, 2017.

Architecture and Design of the Cedar City Utah Temple

The Cedar City Utah Temple is a 39,802-square-foot building with three sealing rooms and one baptistry. It also features two stained-glass windows that depict the Savior and were donated by an LDS art collector who bought them from the the First Presbyterian Church of Astoria in Queens, New York.

The temple was designed to resemble a pioneer-era temple with colors and textures that were common to that time. Intricate details in the rugs, woodwork and paintings throughout the temple depict local flowers and red cliffs.

Elder Holland spoke about the temple’s design at the dedication ceremony, saying, “It looks like a pioneer temple” and “I’m very moved by it. It’s very striking.”

Interior Photos of the Cedar City Utah Temple

cedar city temple int 5.jpeg
A small pool sits atop a statue of twelve oxen.
cedar city temple int 1.jpeg
cedar city temple int 3.jpeg
cedar city temple int 6.jpeg
cedar city temple int 10.jpeg
cedar city temple int 4.jpeg
cedar city temple int 11.jpeg
cedar city temple int 8.jpeg
cedar city temple int 13.jpeg
cedar city temple int 14.jpeg
cedar city temple int 7.jpeg
cedar city temple int 16.jpeg
cedar city temple int 15.jpeg

Quick Facts

Announced

6 April 2013

Dedicated

10 December 2017

Dedicated by

President Henry B. Eyring

Current President and Matron

John W. Yardley & Pamela R. Yardley

Location

280 S. Cove Drive
Cedar City, Utah 84720
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 17th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.

Fact #2

It is one of three temples to feature unique stained-glass windows donated to the Church by an LDS art collector who bought them from the First Presbyterian Church of Astoria in Queens, New York. The other windows are located in the Star Valley Wyoming Temple and the Provo City Center Temple.

Fact #3

The temple also contains eight paintings from local artists, some of which depict local Bryce and Kolob canyons, natural landscapes that attract visitors from all over the world.

Fact #4

On the day of its dedication ceremony, President Henry B. Eyring called the Cedar City temple “one of the most beautiful temples I have seen.”

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the 17th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.

Fact #2

It is one of three temples to feature unique stained-glass windows donated to the Church by an LDS art collector who bought them from the First Presbyterian Church of Astoria in Queens, New York. The other windows are located in the Star Valley Wyoming Temple and the Provo City Center Temple.

Fact #3

The temple also contains eight paintings from local artists, some of which depict local Bryce and Kolob canyons, natural landscapes that attract visitors from all over the world.

Fact #4

On the day of its dedication ceremony, President Henry B. Eyring called the Cedar City temple “one of the most beautiful temples I have seen.”