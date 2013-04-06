In the News
6 April 2013
The Cedar City Utah Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a temple for Cedar City, Utah, during April 2013 general conference. During his talk, President Monson announced only one other temple, which was to be built in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Cedar City Utah Temple was held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015. Elder L. Whitney Clayton of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the ceremony and was joined by Elder Kent F. Richards, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department.
The Cedar City Utah Temple was open to the public for tours from Oct. 27 through Nov. 18, 2017. More than 187,000 visitors toured the temple during the open house.
The Cedar City Utah Temple was dedicated by President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency on Dec. 10, 2017. A choir made up of Church members from the temple district sang at the dedication.
280 S. Cove Drive
Cedar City, Utah 84720
United States
This was the 17th Latter-day Saint temple in Utah.
It is one of three temples to feature unique stained-glass windows donated to the Church by an LDS art collector who bought them from the First Presbyterian Church of Astoria in Queens, New York. The other windows are located in the Star Valley Wyoming Temple and the Provo City Center Temple.
The temple also contains eight paintings from local artists, some of which depict local Bryce and Kolob canyons, natural landscapes that attract visitors from all over the world.
On the day of its dedication ceremony, President Henry B. Eyring called the Cedar City temple “one of the most beautiful temples I have seen.”
