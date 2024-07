Architecture and Design of the Cleveland Ohio Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 19, 2022, the Cleveland Ohio Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 9,900 square feet. The sacred edifice will be constructed at Brecksville Road, south of Longano Drive, in the suburb of Independence.Architectural renderings of a temple in Cleveland, Ohio, show an off-white exterior surrounded by vertical, rectangular windows. A green, domed cupola with eight arched, stained-glass windows stands above the center of the building. Tall trees, shrubs and flower gardens adorn the grounds.