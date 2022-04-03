Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Cleveland Ohio Temple

Announced

3 April 2022

Cleveland Ohio Temple announced
Cleveland Ohio Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Cleveland Ohio Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Cleveland Ohio Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference. This will be the second operating temple in the Buckeye State, along with a temple in Columbus.

To many in Ohio, the Church President’s announcement of a house of the Lord in Cleveland was an answer to prayers. Seventy-year-old Walt Flory of Canton, Ohio, fought emotion as he reflected on his feelings for a new temple. He said he asked his 97-year-old mother if she ever anticipated a sacred edifice closer to home.

Flory related, “She said no. It was something that did not seem possible. We are excited beyond words.”

The Church began in Ohio in 1830 when Parley P. Pratt, a convert of one month and later an apostle, began a mission there among Native Americans. For a time in the mid-1830s, the Church was headquartered in Kirtland, Ohio, where the first temple of the Restoration was dedicated in 1836. Two years later, persecution forced them to abandon Ohio — and their beloved temple — and gather to Missouri.

Today, there are approximately 63,814 Latter-day Saints in the Buckeye State in 125 congregations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY-wn9hu1Wk

Timeline of the Cleveland Ohio Temple

April
03
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

Architecture and Design of the Cleveland Ohio Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Dec. 19, 2022, the Cleveland Ohio Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 9,900 square feet. The sacred edifice will be constructed at Brecksville Road, south of Longano Drive, in the suburb of Independence.

Architectural renderings of a temple in Cleveland, Ohio, show an off-white exterior surrounded by vertical, rectangular windows. A green, domed cupola with eight arched, stained-glass windows stands above the center of the building. Tall trees, shrubs and flower gardens adorn the grounds.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 April 2022

Location

5977 Brecksville Road

Independence, Ohio 44131

United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second operating temple for the Church in Ohio.

Fact #2

The state’s other operating temple, in Columbus, was dedicated in 1999, then rededicated in 2023 after extensive renovations.

Fact #3

The first temple of the Restoration was dedicated in 1836 in Kirtland, Ohio. Today, that property is owned by the Community of Christ. The Cleveland temple will be less than 21 miles to the southwest of historic Kirtland.

Fact #4

When the Cleveland Ohio Temple was announced, the Buckeye State had more than 62,000 Latter-day Saints in 125 congregations.

Fact #5

The closest temple to Cleveland is currently the Columbus Ohio Temple, approximately 125 miles to the southwest.

Fact #6

The Cleveland Ohio Temple will be the northernmost operating temple in the Buckeye State — and just eight miles from the southcentral shore of Lake Erie.

Fact #7

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Cleveland, Ohio — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second operating temple for the Church in Ohio.

Fact #2

The state’s other operating temple, in Columbus, was dedicated in 1999, then rededicated in 2023 after extensive renovations.

Fact #3

The first temple of the Restoration was dedicated in 1836 in Kirtland, Ohio. Today, that property is owned by the Community of Christ. The Cleveland temple will be less than 21 miles to the southwest of historic Kirtland.

Fact #4

When the Cleveland Ohio Temple was announced, the Buckeye State had more than 62,000 Latter-day Saints in 125 congregations.

Fact #5

The closest temple to Cleveland is currently the Columbus Ohio Temple, approximately 125 miles to the southwest.

Fact #6

The Cleveland Ohio Temple will be the northernmost operating temple in the Buckeye State — and just eight miles from the southcentral shore of Lake Erie.

Fact #7

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Cleveland, Ohio — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.