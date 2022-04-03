In the News
3 April 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.
3 April 2022
5977 Brecksville Road
Independence, Ohio 44131
United States
The state’s other operating temple, in Columbus, was dedicated in 1999, then rededicated in 2023 after extensive renovations.
The first temple of the Restoration was dedicated in 1836 in Kirtland, Ohio. Today, that property is owned by the Community of Christ. The Cleveland temple will be less than 21 miles to the southwest of historic Kirtland.
When the Cleveland Ohio Temple was announced, the Buckeye State had more than 62,000 Latter-day Saints in 125 congregations.
The closest temple to Cleveland is currently the Columbus Ohio Temple, approximately 125 miles to the southwest.
The Cleveland Ohio Temple will be the northernmost operating temple in the Buckeye State — and just eight miles from the southcentral shore of Lake Erie.
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Cleveland, Ohio — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Cleveland, Ohio — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.