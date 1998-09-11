In the News
The Columbia South Carolina Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Columbia South Carolina Temple was announced on Sept. 11, 1998, by the First Presidency — consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
Ground was broken for the temple on Dec. 5, 1998, with Elder Gordon T. Watts, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency presiding.
The open house for the temple was Sept. 30 to Oct. 9, 1999, and nearly 20,000 attended.
The dedication for the Columbia South Carolina Temple was held on Oct. 16-17, 1999. President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated the temple in four dedicatory sessions on Saturday and another two on Sunday.
2905 Trotter Road
Hopkins, South Carolina 29061-9573
United States
View schedule and book online
(1) 803-647-9472
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in South Carolina.
The Birmingham Alabama Temple was announced on the same day as the Columbia South Carolina Temple.
Ground was broken for the Columbia South Carolina Temple on the same day as the groundbreaking for the Hermosillo Sonora Mexico Temple.
This was the 37th temple dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley.
The house of the Lord was dedicated 401 days after it was announced.
