Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Culiacán Mexico Temple

Announced

3 October 2021

Culiacán Mexico Temple announced
Culiacán Mexico Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Culiacán Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Culiacán Mexico Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2021 general conference.

“My emotions can’t fit in my chest,” Culiacán Mexico Stake President Marco Medina told the Church News following President Nelson’s temple announcement. “We are very happy to have received this news from our Prophet. We know that the Lord has heard our prayers, and we will continue to work to be worthy of it.”

The Church first sent missionaries to Mexico in 1875, the year after Daniel W. Jones, Henry Brizzee and Meliton Gonzalez Trejo started translating the Book of Mormon into Spanish. The Mexico Culiacán Mission was created in 1987. At the time of the announcement, there were three stakes in Culiacán. The first was organized on May 22, 1977.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H3TC4EDUO8

Timeline of the Culiacán Mexico Temple

October
03
2021
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Culiacán, Mexico, on Oct. 3, 2021, during the October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference.

The Culiacán Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Culiacán Mexico Temple

The Culiacán Mexico Temple will be built in or near Culiacán, Mexico. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 October 2021

Location

Culiacán

Mexico

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 17th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 1,850 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temples to Culiacán at the time of its announcement were the Hermosillo Sonora Mexico and the Guadalajara Mexico temples, both distances of approximately 400 miles away.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 17th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 1,850 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temples to Culiacán at the time of its announcement were the Hermosillo Sonora Mexico and the Guadalajara Mexico temples, both distances of approximately 400 miles away.