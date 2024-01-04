Culiacán Mexico Temple

In the News
3 October 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Culiacán, Mexico, on Oct. 3, 2021, during the October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference.
3 October 2021
Culiacán
Mexico
This will be the 17th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 1,850 congregations.
The closest temples to Culiacán at the time of its announcement were the Hermosillo Sonora Mexico and the Guadalajara Mexico temples, both distances of approximately 400 miles away.
