Cusco Peru Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
3 April 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Cusco, Peru, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.
3 April 2022
Avenida Arcopata 452
Cusco, Cusco
Peru
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 625,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 775 congregations.
The closest temple to Cusco at the time of its announcement was the Arequipa Peru Temple, a distance of approximately 200 miles away to the south.
The other four Peruvian temples at the time a house of the Lord was announced for Cusco were the Lima Peru, Trujillo Peru, Arequipa Peru and Lima Peru Los Olivos temples. The first three were operating, while the last was under construction.
When it was announced, there were two stakes in Cusco, organized in 1985 and 1992.
Cusco, in the Andes mountains of southern Peru, is home to nearly a half million people — the seventh largest population in the country.
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Peru.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Peru had approximately 625,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 775 congregations.
The closest temple to Cusco at the time of its announcement was the Arequipa Peru Temple, a distance of approximately 200 miles away to the south.
The other four Peruvian temples at the time a house of the Lord was announced for Cusco were the Lima Peru, Trujillo Peru, Arequipa Peru and Lima Peru Los Olivos temples. The first three were operating, while the last was under construction.
When it was announced, there were two stakes in Cusco, organized in 1985 and 1992.
Cusco, in the Andes mountains of southern Peru, is home to nearly a half million people — the seventh largest population in the country.