4 April 2021
7 May 2022
President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Elko, Nevada, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. The Church President also announced 19 other temples during the concluding message of the Sunday afternoon session.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Elko Nevada Temple was held May 7, 2022, with Elder Paul B. Pieper, president of the North America Southwest Area, presiding. Participants in the ceremony, during which a dedicatory prayer blessed the temple site and all construction phases, included members from Elko and nearby towns. A broadcast of the proceedings was also available to those in the temple district.
Ruby Vista Drive
Elko, Nevada 89801
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Nevada.
Once dedicated, it will be the northernmost temple in Nevada.
This was the first Nevada temple announced in the 21st century.
The house of the Lord in Elko will be near Interstate 80, around 200 miles west of Salt Lake City.
A temple in Elko, the first in Nevada since the Reno Nevada Temple was dedicated in 2000, will offer Latter-day Saints in northeastern Nevada and surrounding areas the opportunity to perform ordinances and make covenants.
