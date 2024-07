Groundbreaking of the Elko Nevada Temple

The groundbreaking of the Elko Nevada Temple was presided over by Elder Paul B. Pieper , North America Southwest Area president, on May 7, 2022. On a sunny spring day, the groundbreaking was the fifth such event for the Church in as many weekends. In his remarks , Elder Pieper, who also offered the dedicatory prayer on the site, told the gathering, “This temple will be God’s house, ... a bounteous mine of spiritual ‘gold’ that will truly enrich us, and we need not look anywhere else to find true and lasting peace, happiness and fulfillment in our lives, our families and our homes.”