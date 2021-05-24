Menu
Elko Nevada Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

7 May 2022

Elko Nevada Temple under construction
Elko Nevada Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Elko Nevada Temple

The groundbreaking of the Elko Nevada Temple was presided over by Elder Paul B. Pieper, North America Southwest Area president, on May 7, 2022. On a sunny spring day, the groundbreaking was the fifth such event for the Church in as many weekends.

In his remarks, Elder Pieper, who also offered the dedicatory prayer on the site, told the gathering, “This temple will be God’s house, ... a bounteous mine of spiritual ‘gold’ that will truly enrich us, and we need not look anywhere else to find true and lasting peace, happiness and fulfillment in our lives, our families and our homes.”

Timeline of the Elko Nevada Temple

April
04
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Elko, Nevada, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. The Church President also announced 19 other temples during the concluding message of the Sunday afternoon session.

May
07
2022
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Elko Nevada Temple was held May 7, 2022, with Elder Paul B. Pieper, president of the North America Southwest Area, presiding. Participants in the ceremony, during which a dedicatory prayer blessed the temple site and all construction phases, included members from Elko and nearby towns. A broadcast of the proceedings was also available to those in the temple district.

The Elko Nevada Temple was announced April 4, 2021, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The site dedication and groundbreaking were held May 7, 2022, presided over by Elder Paul B. Pieper, North America Southwest Area president.

Architecture and Design of the Elko Nevada Temple

The house of the Lord in Elko will be a single-story building of approximately 10,000 square feet. The edifice will be built on a 5.2-acre site adjacent to the southeast corner of a local golf course.

The structure will have a white exterior, with rectangular windows around the building and an arch above the entrance. According to exterior renderings, a multilevel tower with a square base, four arched windows and a gold-colored spire will stand atop the temple.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Elko Nevada Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

7 May 2022

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Paul B. Pieper

Location

Ruby Vista Drive
Elko, Nevada 89801
United States

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Nevada.

Fact #2

Once dedicated, it will be the northernmost temple in Nevada.

Fact #3

This was the first Nevada temple announced in the 21st century.

Fact #4

The house of the Lord in Elko will be near Interstate 80, around 200 miles west of Salt Lake City.

Fact #5

A temple in Elko, the first in Nevada since the Reno Nevada Temple was dedicated in 2000, will offer Latter-day Saints in northeastern Nevada and surrounding areas the opportunity to perform ordinances and make covenants.

