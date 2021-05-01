Menu
Ephraim Utah Temple

Announced

1 May 2021

Groundbreaking

27 August 2022

Ephraim Utah Temple under construction
Ephraim Utah Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Ephraim Utah Temple 

The groundbreaking of the Ephraim Utah Temple was presided over by President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Aug. 27, 2022. President Nelson had ties to the Utah site because his mother was born in Ephraim, his father was born in Manti, three of four grandparents were born in Ephraim, and all eight of his great-grandparents lived in Ephraim.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, President Nelson said, “We are deeply grateful for our ancestors. They have laid a foundation of faith that undergirds our spiritual strength. May we learn who they are, find their qualifying information, and bless their lives with sacred rites offered vicariously in this holy house.”

Timeline of the Ephraim Utah Temple

May
01
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Ephraim, Utah, on May 1, 2021, in a prerecorded video that was played at a press conference inside the Manti Tabernacle. In this message, President Nelson also explained modified plans for the Manti Utah Temple’s renovation, which started October 2021.

August
27
2022
Groundbreaking

The Ephraim Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 27, 2022, with Church President Russell M. Nelson presiding. In addition to his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, President Nelson was accompanied by Elder Walter F. González, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department.

The Ephraim temple was announced May 1, 2021, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on Aug. 27, 2022, and presided over President Nelson.

Architecture and Design of the Ephraim Utah Temple

According to exterior renderings, the Ephraim Utah Temple will be a three-story building of approximately 39,000 square feet. Around the building are large, arched windows, with arches adorning the entryway around the entrance as well.

Atop the structure and toward the front is a multilevel octagonal tower with four arched windows on the base, eight arched windows on the tower, and a domed cupola on top. The temple will be built on a 9.16-acre site, with flower gardens and tall trees decorating the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Ephraim Utah Temple 

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A large congregation of people sitting in chairs outside on a dirt field, with clouds in the sky.
A row of ceremonial golden shovels standing up.
A man wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a pulpit outside.
President Nelson wearing a gray suit and red tie and speaking from a pulpit outside.
A choir of young men in suits and young women in dresses with a man in a suit conducting them.
President Nelson wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a pulpit outside.
President and Sister Nelson standing together under an umbrella and smiling.
A group of people in Sunday Best huddled under umbrellas and a large tent structure.
Quick Facts

Announced

1 May 2021

Groundbreaking

27 August 2022

Groundbreaking presided by

President Russell M. Nelson

Location

200 N. 400 E.
Ephraim, Utah 84627
United States

Appointments

