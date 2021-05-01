In the News
1 May 2021
27 August 2022
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Ephraim, Utah, on May 1, 2021, in a prerecorded video that was played at a press conference inside the Manti Tabernacle. In this message, President Nelson also explained modified plans for the Manti Utah Temple’s renovation, which started October 2021.
The Ephraim Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 27, 2022, with Church President Russell M. Nelson presiding. In addition to his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, President Nelson was accompanied by Elder Walter F. González, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department.
200 N. 400 E.
Ephraim, Utah 84627
United States
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Sanpete County, Utah.
President Nelson said he “received very clear instruction” from the Lord shortly after April 2021 general conference that a new temple should be built in Ephraim.
A President of the Church of Jesus Christ had not broken ground since President Thomas S. Monson dedicated the site of the Hartford Connecticut Temple on Aug. 17, 2013. This made a difference of just over nine years without a prophet breaking ground for a house of the Lord.
Besides the Ephraim temple, President Nelson has participated in only three other temple groundbreaking ceremonies: the Accra Ghana, Curitiba Brazil and Brigham City Utah temples. The Ephraim temple was his first groundbreaking as President of the Church.
After President Nelson finished his dedicatory prayer on the temple site, rain began to fall. As the prophet was leaving the ceremony, a woman in the crowd called out to him, “These are the tears of joy of our ancestors.”
