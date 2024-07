Groundbreaking of the Ephraim Utah Temple

The groundbreaking of the Ephraim Utah Temple was presided over by President Russell M. Nelson , President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Aug. 27, 2022. President Nelson had ties to the Utah site because his mother was born in Ephraim, his father was born in Manti, three of four grandparents were born in Ephraim, and all eight of his great-grandparents lived in Ephraim.In his dedicatory prayer on the site , President Nelson said, “We are deeply grateful for our ancestors. They have laid a foundation of faith that undergirds our spiritual strength. May we learn who they are, find their qualifying information, and bless their lives with sacred rites offered vicariously in this holy house.”