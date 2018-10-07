Feather River California Temple

Fact #4

It was built on the site where the Yuba City California Stake Center had stood for decades. Before then, in the early 1970s, the grounds were used for growing peaches. The family of Mehar Tumber — a devout Sikh — owned the site, and Tumber was happy to sell the property to the Church. His daughter recalled, "He thought it was a blessing to have a religious organization ... as an anchor to our property.”