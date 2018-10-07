In the News
7 October 2018
8 October 2023
The Feather River California Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Yuba City, California, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference.
The groundbreaking ceremony for this house of the Lord was held July 18, 2020, with Elder Paul H. Watkins, an Area Seventy, presiding.
A public open house for the Feather River California Temple was held from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9, 2023. A media day was also held Aug. 15, and invited guests toured the building from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2023. More than 55,000 attended the open house.
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the temple on Oct. 8, 2023, during two sessions.
7 October 2018
8 October 2023
This was the eighth Latter-day Saint temple in California.
The groundbreaking ceremony happened four months after the president of the United States declared the COVID-19 disease a national emergency. Attendance to the Feather River temple groundbreaking was limited to honor state and national safety guidelines.
Although located in Yuba City, California, the house of the Lord received the name “Feather River” — the river flowing two miles east of the temple — in June 2019.
It was built on the site where the Yuba City California Stake Center had stood for decades. Before then, in the early 1970s, the grounds were used for growing peaches. The family of Mehar Tumber — a devout Sikh — owned the site, and Tumber was happy to sell the property to the Church. His daughter recalled, "He thought it was a blessing to have a religious organization ... as an anchor to our property.”
Before the public open house, a half-day event called “Youth First Look” was held, where youth gave tours of the temple to other youth.
Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner, a Presbyterian, made a short video to invite the public to attend the Feather River temple open house.
This temple was dedicated exactly five years and one day after its announcement in 2018.
The Feather River temple was dedicated the same day that the McAllen Texas Temple was dedicated.
