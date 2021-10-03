Menu
Fort Worth Texas Temple

Announced

3 October 2021

Groundbreaking

28 October 2023

Fort Worth Texas Temple under construction
Fort Worth Texas Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Fort Worth Texas Temple

The groundbreaking of the Fort Worth Texas Temple was presided over by Elder Jose L. Alonso, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s North America Southwest Area presidency, on Oct. 28, 2023. Local faith, government and civic leaders also attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Alonso said, “We pray Thy blessings upon all our beloved neighbors, wishing them peace and solace as they unite in the pursuit of joy and hope. ... Loving Father, bless the youth of this area, igniting within them a fervent desire for goodness, unity and truth.”

Timeline of the Fort Worth Texas Temple

October
03
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 12 other temples.

October
28
2023
Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Fort Worth Texas Temple on Oct. 28, 2023. Elder Jose L. Alonso, first counselor in the North America Southwest Area presidency, presided over the ceremony.

The Fort Worth temple was announced on Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. Just over two years later, ground was broken for the temple on Oct. 28, 2023, with Elder Jose L. Alonso presiding.

Architecture and Design of the Fort Worth Texas Temple

According to building plans, the Fort Worth Texas Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. Exterior renderings show arched window frames around the exterior of the temple, with five arches surrounding the entry doors.

Atop the edifice will be a multilevel tower with a square base and eight arched windows around the outside, with a domed cupola on top. The Fort Worth temple will be built on a 9.37-acre site, with grassy areas and flower gardens of many colors adorning the grounds.

The city of Fort Worth is located west of Dallas and in north-central Texas, where missionary work began in 1843. At the time, the territory was called the Republic of Texas and wouldn’t become a state until late 1845. Fort Worth was originally established in 1849 as an army outpost and is currently the 13th-largest city in the United States.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Fort Worth Texas Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

3 October 2021

Groundbreaking

28 October 2023

Location

1851 Greenridge Drive
Burleson, Texas 76028
United States

Appointments

GROUNDBREAKING PRESIDED BY

Elder Jose L. Alonso

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Texas.

Fact #2

Missionary work began in Texas in 1843, the year before the Prophet Joseph Smith was martyred.

Fact #3

Fort Worth was established in 1849, two years after Latter-day Saint settlers first arrived in Utah Territory.

Fact #4

When the Fort Worth Texas Temple was announced in 2021, the state had more than 360,000 Latter-day Saints.

