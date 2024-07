The groundbreaking of the Fort Worth Texas Temple was presided over by Elder Jose L. Alonso , a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s North America Southwest Area presidency, on Oct. 28, 2023. Local faith, government and civic leaders also attended the groundbreaking ceremony.In his dedicatory prayer on the site , Elder Alonso said, “We pray Thy blessings upon all our beloved neighbors, wishing them peace and solace as they unite in the pursuit of joy and hope. ... Loving Father, bless the youth of this area, igniting within them a fervent desire for goodness, unity and truth.”

