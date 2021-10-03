In the News
3 October 2021
28 October 2023
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 12 other temples.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Fort Worth Texas Temple on Oct. 28, 2023. Elder Jose L. Alonso, first counselor in the North America Southwest Area presidency, presided over the ceremony.
1851 Greenridge Drive
Burleson, Texas 76028
United States
This will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in Texas.
Missionary work began in Texas in 1843, the year before the Prophet Joseph Smith was martyred.
Fort Worth was established in 1849, two years after Latter-day Saint settlers first arrived in Utah Territory.
When the Fort Worth Texas Temple was announced in 2021, the state had more than 360,000 Latter-day Saints.
