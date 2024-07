Architecture and Design of the Grand Rapids Michigan Temple

The Grand Rapids Michigan Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. The Church released a site location on Nov. 7, 2022, for a house of the Lord at 2400 Forest Hill Ave. in Grand Rapids. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 7, 2022, the Grand Rapids Michigan Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 20,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 10.5-acre site at 2400 Forest Hill Ave. Architectural renderings show the temple as a gray structure with a multilevel tower and domed cupola above the center.