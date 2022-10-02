Grand Rapids Michigan Temple

In the News
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples worldwide announced at the conference — and the second for Michigan.
2 October 2022
2400 Forest Hill Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
United States
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Michigan.
The first house of the Lord in Michigan was dedicated in Detroit in 1999.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Michigan had approximately 45,000 Saints in 96 wards and branches.
The closest temple to Grand Rapids is currently the Detroit Michigan Temple, a distance of approximately 120 miles away eastward.
Grand Rapids is the second-largest city in Michigan.
A sacred edifice in Grand Rapids will be some 33 miles east of the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.
