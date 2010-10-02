In the News
2 October 2010
20 November 2016
The Hartford Connecticut Temple.
Tamara L. McMurdie
The Hartford Connecticut Temple was announced on Oct. 2, 2010, by Church President Thomas S. Monson in October 2010 general conference. This temple was originally announced in October 1992 general conference but was canceled three years later because of issues with acquiring land for the temple, as Church President Gordon B. Hinckley explained in October 1995 general conference.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Hartford Connecticut Temple was held on Aug. 17, 2013. Church President Thomas S. Monson presided over the ceremony and spoke to the 500 members of the Church who attended the event, saying, “Today is a special and sacred day as we bring to fruition the hopes and dreams of the Church members here and break ground for the Hartford Connecticut Temple.”
The Hartford Connecticut Temple was open to the public during an open house from Sept. 30 through Oct. 22, 2016. Approximately 51,000 people — including Church members, nonmembers and local civic leaders — toured the house of the Lord during these three weeks.
On Nov. 19, 2016, around 1,100 young men and women participated in a cultural celebration full of dance and song in honor of the coming dedication ceremony for the Hartford Connecticut Temple. The celebration, titled “A Marvelous Work,” paid homage to the culture and heritage of the New England area and expressed the youth’s excitement for the house of the Lord.
The Hartford Connecticut Temple was dedicated on Nov. 20, 2016, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. Church members from throughout the temple district formed choirs and provided music for the three dedicatory sessions as well as the cornerstone ceremony, which took place directly before the dedication.
2 Central Way
Farmington, Connecticut 06032
United States
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Connecticut.
This temple was originally announced in October 1992 general conference, but the temple couldn’t be built due to issues obtaining land in Hartford. Church President Gordon B. Hinckley apologized to the Saints in Hartford in October 1995 general conference, and plans for a house of the Lord in Hartford weren’t announced again until October 2010 general conference by Church President Thomas S. Monson.
The groundbreaking for the Hartford temple would mark the last time a President of the Church broke ground for a temple until the Ephraim Utah Temple’s groundbreaking on Aug. 27, 2022.
