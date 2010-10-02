Menu
Hartford Connecticut Temple

Announced

2 October 2010

Dedicated

20 November 2016

155th temple dedicated
hartford temple ext.jpeg

The Hartford Connecticut Temple.

Tamara L. McMurdie

Tamara L. McMurdie

Dedication of the Hartford Connecticut Temple

The Hartford Connecticut Temple was originally announced in October 1992 general conference by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. Unfortunately, plans for the temple were canceled three years later in favor of building two other temples — the Boston Massachusetts Temple and a temple in White Plains, New York, the latter of which was also eventually canceled as the Church instead built a temple in Manhattan, New York.

President Hinckley expressed condolences to the Saints in Connecticut during October 1995 general conference, saying, “We apologize to our faithful Saints in the Hartford area. ... While we deeply regret disappointing the people in the Hartford area, we are satisfied that we have been led to the present decision, and that temples will be located in such areas that those of you who reside in the Hartford area will not have too far to drive.”

However, in October 2010 general conference, Church President Thomas S. Monson announced that the Saints in Hartford would at last be blessed with a house of the Lord in their city. The Hartford Connecticut Temple was dedicated on Nov. 20, 2016, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May the righteous example and influence of Thy Saints be felt in this place and wherever they may go across the earth. Many of those not of our faith have visited this temple prior to its dedication. May they reflect on their experience and the beauty of this house with reverence and appreciation. May they be led to know by the power of the Spirit that this is Thy house.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Hartford Connecticut Temple here.

Timeline of the Hartford Connecticut Temple

October
02
2010
Announced

The Hartford Connecticut Temple was announced on Oct. 2, 2010, by Church President Thomas S. Monson in October 2010 general conference. This temple was originally announced in October 1992 general conference but was canceled three years later because of issues with acquiring land for the temple, as Church President Gordon B. Hinckley explained in October 1995 general conference.

August
17
2013
Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Hartford Connecticut Temple was held on Aug. 17, 2013. Church President Thomas S. Monson presided over the ceremony and spoke to the 500 members of the Church who attended the event, saying, “Today is a special and sacred day as we bring to fruition the hopes and dreams of the Church members here and break ground for the Hartford Connecticut Temple.”

September
30
2016
Open house

The Hartford Connecticut Temple was open to the public during an open house from Sept. 30 through Oct. 22, 2016. Approximately 51,000 people — including Church members, nonmembers and local civic leaders — toured the house of the Lord during these three weeks.

November
19
2016
Cultural celebration

On Nov. 19, 2016, around 1,100 young men and women participated in a cultural celebration full of dance and song in honor of the coming dedication ceremony for the Hartford Connecticut Temple. The celebration, titled “A Marvelous Work,” paid homage to the culture and heritage of the New England area and expressed the youth’s excitement for the house of the Lord.

November
20
2016
Dedication

The Hartford Connecticut Temple was dedicated on Nov. 20, 2016, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. Church members from throughout the temple district formed choirs and provided music for the three dedicatory sessions as well as the cornerstone ceremony, which took place directly before the dedication.

The Hartford Connecticut Temple was announced in October 2010 general conference on Oct. 2, 2010, by Church President Thomas S. Monson. The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was held on Aug. 17, 2013.

After construction was complete, the finished house of the Lord was open to the public during an open house from Sept. 30 through Oct. 22, 2016. The Hartford Connecticut Temple was dedicated on Nov. 20, 2016, by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Hartford Connecticut Temple

The Hartford Connecticut Temple is a 32,000-square-foot building and was built to resemble the style of New England and traditional American Georgian architecture. The temple sits on a large lawn that is filled with trees. The exterior of the temple is covered with approximately 9,500 separate pieces of granite cladding quarried in China.

Inside, the temple is decorated with original wall murals, art glass and hand-tufted carpets. The temple also features two sealing rooms, two instruction rooms and one baptistry.

Interior Photos of the Hartford Connecticut Temple

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Connecticut.

Fact #2

This temple was originally announced in October 1992 general conference, but the temple couldn’t be built due to issues obtaining land in Hartford. Church President Gordon B. Hinckley apologized to the Saints in Hartford in October 1995 general conference, and plans for a house of the Lord in Hartford weren’t announced again until October 2010 general conference by Church President Thomas S. Monson.

Fact #3

The groundbreaking for the Hartford temple would mark the last time a President of the Church broke ground for a temple until the Ephraim Utah Temple’s groundbreaking on Aug. 27, 2022.

