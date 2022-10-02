Menu
President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Jacksonville Florida Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference. A house of the Lord for this city on the Atlantic coast of northeastern Florida was one of 18 announced by the Church — and the fifth for the Sunshine State.

During the October 2022 temple announcements, a house of the Lord for Jacksonville was the first listed for U.S. cities. For Gail Pannell, who spends some Saturdays at the temple in Orlando, Florida, it sent a thrill through her heart. Soon after the announcements, Pannell expressed succinctly how a house of the Lord will bless the community.

“I definitely think that it will bring a closer spirit to our area,” she said. “If you are in the temple, preparing for the temple and thinking about temple things, then you are more in tune with the Spirit.”

For Amanda Weaver of the Whitehouse Ward, Jacksonville Florida West Stake, the announcement set her phone off. Her sister, related Weaver, lives next door and “has called me a million times.” She added, “I never thought Jacksonville would get a temple in my lifetime.”

Weaver anticipated her children watching a temple built during their lifetime. “This will be their temple,” she said. “I hope having this temple will help my children’s testimony strengthen and their love for our Savior grow immeasurably.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6d-mNmGo920

The Jacksonville Florida Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Jacksonville Florida Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Feb. 20, 2024, the Jacksonville Florida Temple will be a single-story structure of approximately 29,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 6.6-acre parcel at 3323 Loretto Road, Jacksonville, Florida. An architectural rendering has not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple in Florida. The other four sacred edifices in operation, under construction or announced at the time of the Jacksonville temple’s announcement were in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee and Tampa.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Florida had approximately 160,000 Latter-day Saints among more than 280 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Jacksonville is currently the Orlando Florida Temple, a distance of approximately 125 miles away to the south.

Fact #4

The first stake organized in Florida — in Jacksonville in 1947 — was also the first stake organized in the South.

Fact #5

Prior to his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Charles A. Callis presided over the Southern States Mission for 25 years. In his later years, he expressed the desire to see an organization of a stake in the South. At age 81, he returned in 1947 to “his beloved Jacksonville” and organized the first stake. Two days later, still in Jacksonville, Elder Callis died.

Fact #6

Latter-day Saints in the greater Jacksonville area reach out in fellowship to the community each year through the annual OneJax Interfaith Thanksgiving Gratitude Service. Joining with people of many faith groups, Church members join in inspirational messages and music. In November 2023, Sarah Warner Miller wrote on Facebook, “We are so grateful for our community friends and neighbors across the faith spectrum.”

