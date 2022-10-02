Jacksonville Florida Temple

Fact #5

Prior to his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Charles A. Callis presided over the Southern States Mission for 25 years. In his later years, he expressed the desire to see an organization of a stake in the South . At age 81, he returned in 1947 to “his beloved Jacksonville” and organized the first stake. Two days later, still in Jacksonville, Elder Callis died.