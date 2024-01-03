Menu
Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

3 October 2021

Announcement of the Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2021 general conference.

Missionary work began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1986. From then, membership grew to over 68,000 among 200 congregations by the time of this announcement. The Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake was created in 2011. The Church opened a mission headquartered in Kananga in July 2023.
Timeline of the Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Oct. 3, 2021, during the October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference.

The Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

The Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple will be built in or near Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Location

Kananga

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Appointments

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, the Democratic Republic of the Congo had approximately 68,000 Latter-day Saints among 200 congregations.

Fact #3

The closest temple to Kananga at the time of its announcement was the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, a distance of approximately 500 miles away.

