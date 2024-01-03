Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

In the News
3 October 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Oct. 3, 2021, during the October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference.
3 October 2021
Kananga
Democratic Republic of the Congo
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
When this house of the Lord was announced, the Democratic Republic of the Congo had approximately 68,000 Latter-day Saints among 200 congregations.
The closest temple to Kananga at the time of its announcement was the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple, a distance of approximately 500 miles away.