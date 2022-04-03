Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Knoxville Tennessee Temple

Announced

3 April 2022

Groundbreaking

27 January 2024

Knoxville Tennessee Temple under construction
Knoxville Tennessee Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple

The Knoxville Tennessee Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 27, 2024, with Elder Shayne M. Bowen — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency — presiding.

In his remarks to those in attendance, Elder Bowen said, “God is bringing His work to His people so that we can enter in and worship in the holy temple, receive the saving ordinances that will allow us to return home and live in His presence as families forever. There’s nothing better than that.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY-wn9hu1Wk

Timeline of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple

April
03
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Knoxville, Tennessee, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference and the third for the Volunteer State.

January
27
2024
Groundbreaking

Ground was broken for the Knoxville Tennessee Temple on Jan. 27, 2024. Elder Shayne M. Bowen — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency — presided over the ceremony.

The Knoxville Tennessee Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. The Church released a site location on Oct. 31, 2022, for a house of the Lord in Farragut, a suburb in the Knoxville metropolitan area. On Jan. 27, 2024, ground was broken for the temple, with Elder Shayne M. Bowen — first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency — presiding.

Architecture and Design of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Oct. 31, 2022, the Knoxville Tennessee Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 4.99-acre site in the Knoxville suburb of Farragut.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord released by the Church on Dec. 19, 2022, show a grayish-white exterior surrounded by rectangular windows with windowpane-type borders. A domed, golden-hued cupola with a spire upon a golden orb stands above the center of the building. Trees, flower gardens and shrubs adorn the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple

_MG_8681-(1).jpg
_MG_8470-(2).jpg
_MG_8639.jpg
_MG_8611-(1).jpg
_MG_8632.jpg
Knoxville-Tennessee-Temple-Groundbreaking-Ceremony.jpg
_MG_8624.jpg
_MG_8630.jpg
_MG_8622.jpg
_MG_8617.jpg
_MG_8441-(1).jpg
_MG_8649.jpg

Quick Facts

Announced

3 April 2022

Groundbreaking

27 January 2024

Groundbreaking presided by

Elder Shayne M. Bowen

Location

13001 Kingston Pike
Farragut, Tennessee 37934
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Tennessee.

Fact #2

The two other operating sacred edifices in the Volunteer State are in Nashville and Memphis.

Fact #3

When this house of the Lord was announced, Tennessee had approximately 53,000 Latter-day Saints among some 100 congregations.

Fact #4

The closest temple to Knoxville at the time of its announcement was the Atlanta Georgia Temple, a distance of approximately 140 miles away to the south. The suburb of Farragut, where the Knoxville Tennessee Temple will be constructed, is situated in hilly country between Blackoak Ridge to the north and the Tennessee River to the south.

Fact #5

The Farragut area was originally a stage coach station. The brick historic Campbell’s Station Inn still stands within sight of the Farragut Town Hall.

Fact #6

Tennessee gained its nickname, “the Volunteer State,” during the War of 1812. Historians estimated that when then-Tennessee Gov. Willie Blount called for 3,500 volunteers, some 28,000 Tennesseeans answered the call by the end of the war. Newspapers of the day touted “the Tennessee Volunteers.”

Fact #7

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Knoxville, Tennessee — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Tennessee.

Fact #2

The two other operating sacred edifices in the Volunteer State are in Nashville and Memphis.

Fact #3

When this house of the Lord was announced, Tennessee had approximately 53,000 Latter-day Saints among some 100 congregations.

Fact #4

The closest temple to Knoxville at the time of its announcement was the Atlanta Georgia Temple, a distance of approximately 140 miles away to the south. The suburb of Farragut, where the Knoxville Tennessee Temple will be constructed, is situated in hilly country between Blackoak Ridge to the north and the Tennessee River to the south.

Fact #5

The Farragut area was originally a stage coach station. The brick historic Campbell’s Station Inn still stands within sight of the Farragut Town Hall.

Fact #6

Tennessee gained its nickname, “the Volunteer State,” during the War of 1812. Historians estimated that when then-Tennessee Gov. Willie Blount called for 3,500 volunteers, some 28,000 Tennesseeans answered the call by the end of the war. Newspapers of the day touted “the Tennessee Volunteers.”

Fact #7

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Knoxville, Tennessee — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.