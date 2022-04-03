In the News
FOLLOW US
3 April 2022
27 January 2024
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Knoxville, Tennessee, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference and the third for the Volunteer State.
Ground was broken for the Knoxville Tennessee Temple on Jan. 27, 2024. Elder Shayne M. Bowen — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency — presided over the ceremony.
3 April 2022
27 January 2024
13001 Kingston Pike
Farragut, Tennessee 37934
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Tennessee.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Tennessee had approximately 53,000 Latter-day Saints among some 100 congregations.
The closest temple to Knoxville at the time of its announcement was the Atlanta Georgia Temple, a distance of approximately 140 miles away to the south. The suburb of Farragut, where the Knoxville Tennessee Temple will be constructed, is situated in hilly country between Blackoak Ridge to the north and the Tennessee River to the south.
The Farragut area was originally a stage coach station. The brick historic Campbell’s Station Inn still stands within sight of the Farragut Town Hall.
Tennessee gained its nickname, “the Volunteer State,” during the War of 1812. Historians estimated that when then-Tennessee Gov. Willie Blount called for 3,500 volunteers, some 28,000 Tennesseeans answered the call by the end of the war. Newspapers of the day touted “the Tennessee Volunteers.”
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Knoxville, Tennessee — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Tennessee.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Tennessee had approximately 53,000 Latter-day Saints among some 100 congregations.
The closest temple to Knoxville at the time of its announcement was the Atlanta Georgia Temple, a distance of approximately 140 miles away to the south. The suburb of Farragut, where the Knoxville Tennessee Temple will be constructed, is situated in hilly country between Blackoak Ridge to the north and the Tennessee River to the south.
The Farragut area was originally a stage coach station. The brick historic Campbell’s Station Inn still stands within sight of the Farragut Town Hall.
Tennessee gained its nickname, “the Volunteer State,” during the War of 1812. Historians estimated that when then-Tennessee Gov. Willie Blount called for 3,500 volunteers, some 28,000 Tennesseeans answered the call by the end of the war. Newspapers of the day touted “the Tennessee Volunteers.”
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for Knoxville, Tennessee — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.