The Knoxville Tennessee Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held Jan. 27, 2024, with Elder Shayne M. Bowen — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southeast Area presidency — presiding.In his remarks to those in attendance, Elder Bowen said, “God is bringing His work to His people so that we can enter in and worship in the holy temple, receive the saving ordinances that will allow us to return home and live in His presence as families forever. There’s nothing better than that.”

Architecture and Design of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple

Groundbreaking Photos of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple