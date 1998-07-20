In the News
20 July 1998
29 August 2010
The Kyiv Ukraine Temple.
The Kyiv Ukraine Temple was announced July 20, 1998, by the First Presidency, then consisting of Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and his counselors, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
On June 23, 2007, the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was presided over by Elder Paul B. Pieper of the Seventy, president of the Europe East Area.
The Kyiv Ukraine Temple open house was held from Aug. 7, 2010, through Aug. 21, 2010. The city had been dealing with record-breaking heat, so some days the temperature reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Kyiv Ukraine Temple was dedicated during three sessions on Aug. 29, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson, who became President of the Church in 2008. One group of Saints traveled across Ukraine, Poland and eastern Germany to get to the dedication, a 2,175-mile trip by bus that took two days and nights.
1 Yabluneva St.
v. Sofiivs’ka Borshchagivka
Kyevo-Sviatoshyns’ky Rayon, Kyivs’ka Oblast, 08131
Ukraine
(380) 44-371-4088
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Ukraine, the first in Eastern Europe and the 11th to be dedicated in Europe.
This was the first temple built in what was the former Soviet Union.
Before the Kyiv Ukraine Temple was built, members in the area had to travel around 18 hours to the Freiberg Germany Temple.
The Kyiv temple is the first house of the Lord in Church history outside of the United States to be dedicated within 20 years of the Church being introduced into that country.
Plans for a temple in Ukraine were first announced in 1998, almost eight years after the first Latter-day Saint missionaries arrived in the country but 12 years before it would be officially built and dedicated. The Church faced issues with finding proper ground and receiving government approvals.
