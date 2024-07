Architecture and Design of the La Paz Bolivia Temple

The La Paz Bolivia Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. A location — near Avenida Los Sauces and Calle 8 de Calacoto — for the sacred edifice was announced by the Church on Aug. 28, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.According to site plans released by the Church on Aug. 28, 2023, the La Paz Bolivia Temple will be approximately 18,850 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 3.8-acre site near Avenida Los Sauces and Calle 8 de Calacoto. Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show an off-white exterior surrounded by arched windows. A two-story tower with a domed cupola stands above the center of the building. Trees and flower gardens adorn the grounds.