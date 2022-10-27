Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

La Paz Bolivia Temple

Announced

3 October 2021

La Paz Bolivia Temple announced
La Paz Bolivia Temple announcedThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the La Paz Bolivia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the La Paz Bolivia Temple on Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2021 general conference. A house of the Lord in La Paz will be the third such edifice for this South American nation.

For Bolivian native Guizella Rocabado, a temple can bring unity and light to her hometown of La Paz — which is also the country’s administrative capital where civil disturbances can occur. “I hope that this temple can bring peace to the area,” she said after the Church President’s announcement. She added, “I know that it will.

“The people need some rest,” Rocabado related. “They need peace and something they can look to for answers and purpose.”

At the time of its announcement, the La Paz Bolivia Temple was to serve Latter-day Saints in La Paz and El Alto, an adjacent city to the west. The combined El Alto-La Paz metropolitan area is Bolivia’s most populous urban area.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5H3TC4EDUO8

Timeline of the La Paz Bolivia Temple

October
03
2021
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for La Paz, Bolivia, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference.

The La Paz Bolivia Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 3, 2021. A location — near Avenida Los Sauces and Calle 8 de Calacoto — for the sacred edifice was announced by the Church on Aug. 28, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the La Paz Bolivia Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Aug. 28, 2023, the La Paz Bolivia Temple will be approximately 18,850 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 3.8-acre site near Avenida Los Sauces and Calle 8 de Calacoto.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show an off-white exterior surrounded by arched windows. A two-story tower with a domed cupola stands above the center of the building. Trees and flower gardens adorn the grounds.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 October 2021

Location

Avenida Los Sauces and Calle 8 de Calacoto
La Paz
Bolivia

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Bolivia.

Fact #2

The first temple in this South American nation was the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, dedicated in 2000. A house of the Lord in Santa Cruz — to be Bolivia’s second — was announced during the October 2020 general conference.

Fact #3

When this house of the Lord was announced, Bolivia had approximately 212,000 Latter-day Saints.

Fact #4

The closest operating temple to La Paz is currently the Cochabamba temple, approximately 140 miles away to the southeast.

Fact #5

At more than 12,000 feet above sea level, La Paz has the highest elevation of any other city worldwide that has a population over 1 million.

Fact #6

The temple in La Paz will be the westernmost house of the Lord in this South American nation.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Bolivia.

Fact #2

The first temple in this South American nation was the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, dedicated in 2000. A house of the Lord in Santa Cruz — to be Bolivia’s second — was announced during the October 2020 general conference.

Fact #3

When this house of the Lord was announced, Bolivia had approximately 212,000 Latter-day Saints.

Fact #4

The closest operating temple to La Paz is currently the Cochabamba temple, approximately 140 miles away to the southeast.

Fact #5

At more than 12,000 feet above sea level, La Paz has the highest elevation of any other city worldwide that has a population over 1 million.

Fact #6

The temple in La Paz will be the westernmost house of the Lord in this South American nation.