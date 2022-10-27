La Paz Bolivia Temple

In the News
3 October 2021
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for La Paz, Bolivia, on Oct. 3, 2021, during October 2021 general conference. It was one of 13 temples announced at the conference.
3 October 2021
Avenida Los Sauces and Calle 8 de Calacoto
La Paz
Bolivia
The first temple in this South American nation was the Cochabamba Bolivia Temple, dedicated in 2000. A house of the Lord in Santa Cruz — to be Bolivia’s second — was announced during the October 2020 general conference.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Bolivia had approximately 212,000 Latter-day Saints.
The closest operating temple to La Paz is currently the Cochabamba temple, approximately 140 miles away to the southeast.
At more than 12,000 feet above sea level, La Paz has the highest elevation of any other city worldwide that has a population over 1 million.
The temple in La Paz will be the westernmost house of the Lord in this South American nation.
