3 April 2016
14 January 2024
The Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Thomas S. Monson announced a second house of the Lord for Lima, Peru, on April 3, 2016, during April 2016 general conference.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held June 8, 2019, with Elder Enrique R. Falabella, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, presiding.
A public open house for the Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple was held from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2023. A media day was also held Nov. 6, and invited guests toured the building from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2023.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the temple in Spanish on Jan. 14, 2024, during two sessions. This was 38 years and four days after the dedication of Lima’s first temple.
Avenida Eloy Espinoza 680
San Martín de Porres
Lima, Lima Province
Peru
(51) 1-604-4960
This was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Peru. It was also the second temple in the capital city of Lima.
Peru contains one of the highest populations of Latter-day Saints worldwide. At the time of the temple’s announcement in 2016, around 500,000 members of the Church lived in Peru. When the temple was dedicated in January 2024, the country had more than 630,000 Latter-day Saints.
The city of Lima organized the first stake in all of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. When the Los Olivos temple was dedicated, Lima had 48 of the country's 112 stakes.
The temple site once housed the Lima North Institute of Religion building and a meetinghouse for two wards. These buildings were permanently closed on Jan. 27, 2019, to be demolished.
It was the third house of the Lord — the first outside of Utah — to be dedicated in the same city as another operating temple.