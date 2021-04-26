Menu
Lindon Utah Temple

Announced

4 October 2020

Groundbreaking

23 April 2022

Lindon Utah Temple under construction
Lindon Utah Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Lindon Utah Temple

The groundbreaking of the Lindon Utah Temple was presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Utah Area president, on April 23, 2022. The chilly weather brought the event inside a nearby chapel, but the symbolic turning of the dirt was still held outdoors.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Pearson said, “Bless those who labor here, that they may feel the eternal significance of what they are building and be blessed and protected as they labor in its construction. ... May the construction of Thy holy house here in Lindon continue to bless this community with peace, love and unity.”

Timeline of the Lindon Utah Temple

October
04
2020
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lindon, Utah, on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. This was the third among six temples announced in the conference and came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session.

April
23
2022
Groundbreaking

The Lindon Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 23, 2022, with Elder Kevin W. Pearson, president of the Utah Area, presiding. In-person attendance was limited to invitation only, but the ceremony was broadcast to those living in the temple district.

The Lindon temple was announced Oct. 4, 2020, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on April 23, 2022, and presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Utah Area president.

Architecture and Design of the Lindon Utah Temple

The Lindon Utah Temple will be a three-story building of approximately 81,000 square feet. Exterior renderings show the edifice will have a white exterior with several tall, arched windows around the building. Two towers on square bases will sit atop the temple, one on each short side of the rectangular structure.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Lindon Utah Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
Two men in suits and ties standing next to a picture frame with a picture of the Lindon temple rendering inside.
The exterior of a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse, with brick-patterned walls and a peaked roof, with clouds in the sky.
A young woman with blond hair and a pink flower dress standing at a pulpit and speaking.
A congregation inside a Latter-day Saint chapel, with a choir of men in suits and women in dresses at the front of the room.
A man wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a pulpit inside.
A group of people in Sunday best walking on a dirt path, with trees and grass around them.
A group of people in Sunday best gathered under a fabric tent, with a large grass field around them.
A row of ceremonial golden shovels standing up.
A group of people in Sunday best gathered in a dirt field, with a large grass field around them.
A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Utah County and the first in the city of Lindon.

Fact #2

The Lindon temple will have approximately the same floor area as the Smithfield Utah Temple (81,000 square feet), with the temples announced only six months apart.

Fact #3

The city name “Lindon” was named after the linden tree, although spelled differently. After Utah County was settled by early pioneers, a Latter-day Saint from England planted a linden seed, and that tree became a landmark for the town.