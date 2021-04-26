In the News
FOLLOW US
4 October 2020
23 April 2022
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lindon, Utah, on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. This was the third among six temples announced in the conference and came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session.
The Lindon Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 23, 2022, with Elder Kevin W. Pearson, president of the Utah Area, presiding. In-person attendance was limited to invitation only, but the ceremony was broadcast to those living in the temple district.
4 October 2020
23 April 2022
North 800 East Street
Lindon, Utah 84042
United States
This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Utah County and the first in the city of Lindon.
The Lindon temple will have approximately the same floor area as the Smithfield Utah Temple (81,000 square feet), with the temples announced only six months apart.
The city name “Lindon” was named after the linden tree, although spelled differently. After Utah County was settled by early pioneers, a Latter-day Saint from England planted a linden seed, and that tree became a landmark for the town.
This will be the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Utah County and the first in the city of Lindon.
The Lindon temple will have approximately the same floor area as the Smithfield Utah Temple (81,000 square feet), with the temples announced only six months apart.
The city name “Lindon” was named after the linden tree, although spelled differently. After Utah County was settled by early pioneers, a Latter-day Saint from England planted a linden seed, and that tree became a landmark for the town.