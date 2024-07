Groundbreaking of the Lindon Utah Temple

The groundbreaking of the Lindon Utah Temple was presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson , Utah Area president, on April 23, 2022. The chilly weather brought the event inside a nearby chapel, but the symbolic turning of the dirt was still held outdoors.In his dedicatory prayer on the site , Elder Pearson said, “Bless those who labor here, that they may feel the eternal significance of what they are building and be blessed and protected as they labor in its construction. ... May the construction of Thy holy house here in Lindon continue to bless this community with peace, love and unity.”