Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Announced

5 April 2020

Groundbreaking

20 August 2022

Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple under construction
Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, president of the Africa Central Area, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi temple on Aug. 20, 2022. “Whenever a temple of God is constructed,” he said, “it stands as another symbol of truth, righteousness and peace as we seek to apply the teachings of Jesus Christ.”

The Honorable Jean Louis Kalamba Ndingu — from the office of the country’s prime minister — spoke at the event on behalf of the government: “I know that the temple is truly the house of the Lord and that in all the history of humanity there is no other way for people to get closer to God other than by following what is taught in the temple. It will be a huge blessing, not only to the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but also to all the people of the Congo.”

Also in attendance was Excellence Immaculee Bagabe Betete, a government leader from the Ministry of Culture, Art and Intercommunity Relations. Madame Betete said, “The temple that will be built here is very symbolic. It is a symbol of unity, symbolic of the presence of the Holy Spirit and by consequence the presence of God. My invitation to the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who are Christians, is to work tirelessly to complete the temple and to make it a reality in their lives.”

With Elder Carpenter were his counselors, Elder Thierry K. Mutombo and Elder Ian S. Ardern, along with other government, community and interfaith leaders.

Timeline of the Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

April
05
2020
Announced

A temple for Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, was announced during April 2020 general conference by President Russell M. Nelson. The Lubumbashi temple was one of eight temples announced that conference.

August
20
2022
Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi temple was held Aug. 20, 2022. Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, president of the Africa Central Area, presided over the ceremony, and other government, community and interfaith leaders of the area not only attended but also helped with the turning of the soil.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lubumbashi on April 5, 2020. Two years later, on Aug. 20, 2022, Elder Matthew L. Carpenter presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple.

Architecture and Design of the Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

The Lubumbashi temple will be a single-story structure standing on 2.57 acres. It will be 19,300 square feet and include two instruction rooms. On the site will also be built ancillary buildings of 31,000 square feet that will include a distribution center as well as patron and missionary housing.

The cream exterior of the temple will have a flat-facing front with a series of rectangular windows around the structure and an arch above the entrance. A tower with a blue spire will be built above the entrance. The grounds will be covered with various trees, shrubs and purple flowers.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg.jpg
ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg (1).jpg
ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg (2).jpg
ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg (3).jpg

Quick Facts

Announced

5 April 2020

Groundbreaking

20 August 2022

Groundbreaking presided by

Elder Matthew L. Carpenter

Location

Av. Kashobwe

Lubumbashi

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

Following the dedication of the Kinshasa temple in 2019, the Lubumbashi temple will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Fact #2

Once dedicated, it will be the southernmost temple in the country.

Fact #3

It will be located around 15 miles from the border of Zambia.

Fact #4

Before the Kinshasa temple, Congolese Saints had to travel to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, which was a huge sacrifice for many. Even now with the Kinshasa temple, Lubumbashi Saints are faced with the sacrifice of finding a way to travel the distance of nearly 1,500 miles to get to the capital city of Kinshasa, where the temple is located. The new Lubumbashi temple will lessen the distance of traveling to the temple and make temple blessings more accessible to tens of thousands of Saints in the Congo.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

Following the dedication of the Kinshasa temple in 2019, the Lubumbashi temple will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Fact #2

Once dedicated, it will be the southernmost temple in the country.

Fact #3

It will be located around 15 miles from the border of Zambia.

Fact #4

Before the Kinshasa temple, Congolese Saints had to travel to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, which was a huge sacrifice for many. Even now with the Kinshasa temple, Lubumbashi Saints are faced with the sacrifice of finding a way to travel the distance of nearly 1,500 miles to get to the capital city of Kinshasa, where the temple is located. The new Lubumbashi temple will lessen the distance of traveling to the temple and make temple blessings more accessible to tens of thousands of Saints in the Congo.