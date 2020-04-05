Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

In the News
5 April 2020
20 August 2022
A temple for Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, was announced during April 2020 general conference by President Russell M. Nelson. The Lubumbashi temple was one of eight temples announced that conference.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi temple was held Aug. 20, 2022. Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, president of the Africa Central Area, presided over the ceremony, and other government, community and interfaith leaders of the area not only attended but also helped with the turning of the soil.
Av. Kashobwe
Lubumbashi
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Following the dedication of the Kinshasa temple in 2019, the Lubumbashi temple will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Once dedicated, it will be the southernmost temple in the country.
It will be located around 15 miles from the border of Zambia.
Before the Kinshasa temple, Congolese Saints had to travel to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, which was a huge sacrifice for many. Even now with the Kinshasa temple, Lubumbashi Saints are faced with the sacrifice of finding a way to travel the distance of nearly 1,500 miles to get to the capital city of Kinshasa, where the temple is located. The new Lubumbashi temple will lessen the distance of traveling to the temple and make temple blessings more accessible to tens of thousands of Saints in the Congo.
