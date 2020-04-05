Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Fact #4

Before the Kinshasa temple, Congolese Saints had to travel to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple , which was a huge sacrifice for many. Even now with the Kinshasa temple, Lubumbashi Saints are faced with the sacrifice of finding a way to travel the distance of nearly 1,500 miles to get to the capital city of Kinshasa, where the temple is located. The new Lubumbashi temple will lessen the distance of traveling to the temple and make temple blessings more accessible to tens of thousands of Saints in the Congo.

