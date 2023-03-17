In the News
3 April 2022
17 June 2023
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Montpelier, Idaho, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 16 other temples.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held June 17, 2023, with Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy, presiding. He was joined by around 600 people at the ceremony.
US-89
Montpelier, Idaho 83254
United States
This will be the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho.
This was the 99th temple announced by President Nelson since becoming President of the Church of Jesus Christ in early 2018.
The location and size of the Montpelier temple were announced less than seven weeks after the temple was announced.
The temple’s site once held Montpelier’s city hall, but it was torn down in March 2021, over a year before a house of the Lord was announced for the city. Several small homes originally on the property have also been moved.
Once dedicated, the Montpelier Idaho Temple will be both the easternmost and southernmost temple in the state.
Ground was broken for the Montpelier temple the same day as the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony.
The town of Montpelier was settled in 1864 by Latter-day Saint pioneers. Brigham Young later gave the city the name “Montpelier,” the same name as the capital of his birth state of Vermont.
