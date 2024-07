The Montpelier Idaho Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held June 17, 2023, with Elder Ryan K. Olsen , a General Authority Seventy, presiding. More than 600 attendees were present at the event, including local leaders and Latter-day Saints.In his remarks to those in attendance , Elder Olsen said, “At the end of the day, it really draws back to our individual relationship with the Savior, Jesus Christ. ... As much as this is a community event, and the neighbors will drive by and see this beautiful edifice, at the end of the day when individuals are able to go in, it’s all about their personal relationship with [Heavenly Father and His Son].”

