Montpelier Idaho Temple

3 April 2022

17 June 2023

Montpelier Idaho Temple under construction
Montpelier Idaho Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Montpelier Idaho Temple 

The Montpelier Idaho Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held June 17, 2023, with Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy, presiding. More than 600 attendees were present at the event, including local leaders and Latter-day Saints.

In his remarks to those in attendance, Elder Olsen said, “At the end of the day, it really draws back to our individual relationship with the Savior, Jesus Christ. ... As much as this is a community event, and the neighbors will drive by and see this beautiful edifice, at the end of the day when individuals are able to go in, it’s all about their personal relationship with [Heavenly Father and His Son].”

Timeline of the Montpelier Idaho Temple

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Montpelier, Idaho, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 16 other temples.

Architecture and Design of the Montpelier Idaho Temple

Plans show that the Montpelier Idaho Temple will be a two-story structure of approximately 27,000 square feet. The building will stand on a 2.6-acre site on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier.

The edifice will have several sections of various heights throughout. A brick-like pattern will cover its exterior, as well as rectangular windows on the sides and tall, arched windows and entryways at the front. Atop the building will sit a tower on a square base, with an arched window on each side and an arched roof above it.

To the west of the temple site, across the street, is the Montpelier Tabernacle, a 1,200-seat semicircular edifice built in 1917 with art deco, prairie and neoclassical architectural styles.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Montpelier Idaho Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a man wearing a suit and tie, speaking from a pulpit outside, with many flower pots on the ground around him.
A group of Primary-aged boys and girls in Sunday best singing, with a woman in a flowery dress conducting them.
Two men in suits and ties and a woman in a flowery coat standing behind a wooden pulpit outside.
A row of Primary-aged boys and girls in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.

Quick Facts

Location

US-89
Montpelier, Idaho 83254
United States

Appointments

Fact #1

This will be the ninth Latter-day Saint temple in Idaho.

Fact #2

This was the 99th temple announced by President Nelson since becoming President of the Church of Jesus Christ in early 2018.

Fact #3

The location and size of the Montpelier temple were announced less than seven weeks after the temple was announced.

Fact #4

The temple’s site once held Montpelier’s city hall, but it was torn down in March 2021, over a year before a house of the Lord was announced for the city. Several small homes originally on the property have also been moved.

Fact #5

Once dedicated, the Montpelier Idaho Temple will be both the easternmost and southernmost temple in the state.

Fact #6

Ground was broken for the Montpelier temple the same day as the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Fact #7

The town of Montpelier was settled in 1864 by Latter-day Saint pioneers. Brigham Young later gave the city the name “Montpelier,” the same name as the capital of his birth state of Vermont.

