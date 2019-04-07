In the News
President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Moses Lake, Washington, on April 7, 2019, during April 2019 general conference.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Oct. 10, 2020, with Elder David L. Stapleton, an Area Seventy, presiding. Due to COVID-19 health restrictions at the time, attendance was limited and by invitation only.
A public open house for the Moses Lake Washington Temple was held from Aug. 4 to Aug. 19, 2023, and approximately 63,000 people toured the temple during this time. A media day was also held July 31, and invited guests toured the building from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2023.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the temple on Sept. 17, 2023, during two sessions. This was the same day as the Bentonville Arkansas Temple and the Brasília Brazil Temple dedications.
This was the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Washington state.
To prepare for the open house, seminary students helped connect 4,939 names of individuals in the immediate area to FamilySearch. These records came from the U.S. census for Grant County and other county records in the early 20th century.
Before the Moses Lake temple was dedicated, Latter-day Saints in the city would travel around an hour and a half to attend the Columbia River Washington Temple, dedicated in 2001.
The Moses Lake Washington Temple dedication marked the first time in Church history that three temples were dedicated on the same day. The other two temples dedicated were the Brasília Brazil and Bentonville Arkansas temples.
