Announcement of the Otavalo Ecuador Temple

The Otavalo Ecuador Temple was announced on May 14, 2026, in a letter from the First Presidency — Church President Dallin H. Oaks, with President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson as counselors. Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, read the letter in a devotional with the local Imbaya, Imbabura and Ibarra stakes.

Also in attendance at the devotional was Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy. Elder Renlund’s visit to Otavalo was part of his ministry to Ecuador and other countries in the Church’s South America Northwest Area.

The Otavalo Ecuador Temple was announced on May 14, 2026, in a First Presidency letter, with President Dallin H. Oaks as Prophet. The letter was read by Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy, in a local devotional. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Otavalo Ecuador Temple

The Otavalo Ecuador Temple will be built in or near Otavalo, Ecuador. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.