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Otavalo Ecuador Temple

Announced
14 May 2026
A map of Ecuador, with a pin in Otavalo, in the north of the country.
The location of Otavalo in relation to the country of Ecuador. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Otavalo Ecuador Temple

The Otavalo Ecuador Temple was announced on May 14, 2026, in a letter from the First Presidency — Church President Dallin H. Oaks, with President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson as counselors. Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area, read the letter in a devotional with the local Imbaya, Imbabura and Ibarra stakes.

Also in attendance at the devotional was Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy. Elder Renlund’s visit to Otavalo was part of his ministry to Ecuador and other countries in the Church’s South America Northwest Area.

Timeline of the Otavalo Ecuador Temple

May
14
2026
Announced
A temple for Otavalo, Ecuador, was announced May 14, 2026, in a letter from the First Presidency — then consisting of President Dallin H. Oaks, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson. The letter was read by Elder Juan Pablo Villar, South America Northwest Area president, in a devotional with the local Imbaya, Imbabura and Ibarra stakes.

The Otavalo Ecuador Temple was announced on May 14, 2026, in a First Presidency letter, with President Dallin H. Oaks as Prophet. The letter was read by Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy, in a local devotional. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Otavalo Ecuador Temple

The Otavalo Ecuador Temple will be built in or near Otavalo, Ecuador. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple announced in Ecuador.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Ecuador had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among nearly 340 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Otavalo at the time of its announcement was the Quito Ecuador Temple, approximately 35 miles away.
Fact #4
It was the third temple announced after President Dallin H. Oaks became President of the Church, the first outside the United States.

Quick Facts

Announced
14 May 2026
Location

Otavalo

Imbabura

Ecuador

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This was the third Latter-day Saint temple announced in Ecuador.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Ecuador had approximately 280,000 Latter-day Saints among nearly 340 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Otavalo at the time of its announcement was the Quito Ecuador Temple, approximately 35 miles away.
Fact #4
It was the third temple announced after President Dallin H. Oaks became President of the Church, the first outside the United States.