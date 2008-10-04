In the News
The Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build a temple in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 4, 2008, during October 2008 general conference.
Ground was broken for the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple on Sept. 17, 2011. President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony.
The public was invited to tour the Philadelphia temple from Aug. 10 through Sept. 9, 2016. Of the 141,000 attendees, over half of them were not members of the Church.
Approximately 1,700 youth from the temple district gathered at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 2016, for a cultural celebration. The event, titled “We the People,” was held on Constitution Day to honor important people and events in American history, including the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
The Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple was dedicated by President Eyring on Sept. 18, 2016. Also at the dedication were Elder D. Todd Christofferson of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Presidency of the Seventy, and Elders Anthony D. Perkins and Larry Y. Wilson, General Authority Seventies.
1739 Vine St.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
United States
(1) 215-398-3040
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Pennsylvania.
The 2011 groundbreaking ceremony for the Pennsylvania temple was held on Constitution Day, a holiday that celebrates the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787.
The angel Moroni statue on the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple and a statue of William Penn — founder of the Province of Pennsylvania — on the Philadelphia City Hall half a mile away face each other.
