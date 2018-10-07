Menu
Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple

Announced

7 October 2018

Groundbreaking

18 September 2021

Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple under construction
Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple

The groundbreaking of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple was presided over by President Veasna Kuonno Neang, president of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission, on Sept. 18, 2021. President Bunhouch Eng, president of the Phnom Penh North Stake, also spoke in the ceremony. President Eng shared that when President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated Cambodia for missionary work in 1996, only half of the 450 in attendance were Latter-day Saints.

In his remarks to the congregation, President Neang said, “Today, a holy temple of God will begin its foundation, representing the faithfulness, love and joy of the Saints in Cambodia. We know that when we come to the temple, we can feel closer to the Lord Jesus Christ. It will be such a blessing to come to the temple as often as we can.”

Timeline of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple

October
07
2018
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference.

September
18
2021
Groundbreaking

The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sept. 18, 2021, with President Veasna Kuonno Neang of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission presiding. In-person attendance at the event was limited to invitation only to adhere to local COVID-19 social guidelines, but the event was also broadcast online throughout Cambodia and neighboring countries.

The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple was announced Oct. 7, 2018, by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Architecture and Design of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple

The Phnom Penh temple will be a single-story building of approximately 10,000 square feet. Renderings show a white temple with an exterior of circle designs engraved and vertical bars around some walls. A white fence with holes in a decorative pattern will surround the edifice.

On top of the building is a tall spire in the center with four smaller spires around it. The temple will be built on a site of 3.16 acres, with various trees, yellow flowers and purple flowers decorating the grounds. An ancillary building will also reside on the site.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses and speaking from a pulpit outside.
A close-up of a paper program showing an image of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple rendering.
Six people in Sunday best sitting near one another in chairs outside, all six wearing a face mask.
A man in a suit praying at a pulpit outside, with three rows of people sitting in chairs behind him and praying.
Four men in suits and ties standing around a rendering of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple and smiling at the camera.
A row of ceremonial golden shovels standing up.
Additional Facts

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple built in Cambodia.

Before this temple was announced, Latter-day Saints in Cambodia traveled to either Hong Kong or the Philippines to attend a temple. Due to the distance and cost needed to travel, a temple visit had been a once-in-a-lifetime event for members in Cambodia.

Fact #3

President Nelson visited Cambodia for the first time in November 2019. At a conference there, he unveiled an artist’s rendering of the Phnom Penh temple and said, “Isn’t that beautiful?”

