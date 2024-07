Groundbreaking of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple

The groundbreaking of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple was presided over by President Veasna Kuonno Neang , president of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission, on Sept. 18, 2021. President Bunhouch Eng , president of the Phnom Penh North Stake, also spoke in the ceremony. President Eng shared that when President Gordon B. Hinckley dedicated Cambodia for missionary work in 1996, only half of the 450 in attendance were Latter-day Saints.In his remarks to the congregation , President Neang said, “Today, a holy temple of God will begin its foundation, representing the faithfulness, love and joy of the Saints in Cambodia. We know that when we come to the temple, we can feel closer to the Lord Jesus Christ. It will be such a blessing to come to the temple as often as we can.”