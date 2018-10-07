In the News
7 October 2018
18 September 2021
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference.
The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sept. 18, 2021, with President Veasna Kuonno Neang of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission presiding. In-person attendance at the event was limited to invitation only to adhere to local COVID-19 social guidelines, but the event was also broadcast online throughout Cambodia and neighboring countries.
Russian Federation Boulevard
Phnom Penh
Cambodia
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple built in Cambodia.
Before this temple was announced, Latter-day Saints in Cambodia traveled to either Hong Kong or the Philippines to attend a temple. Due to the distance and cost needed to travel, a temple visit had been a once-in-a-lifetime event for members in Cambodia.
President Nelson visited Cambodia for the first time in November 2019. At a conference there, he unveiled an artist’s rendering of the Phnom Penh temple and said, “Isn’t that beautiful?”
