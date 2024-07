Groundbreaking of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple

On April 8, 2023, Elder K. Brett Nattress — president of the Pacific Area — presided over the groundbreaking of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. Port Vila is an Oceanian city on the island of Efate and within the country of Vanuatu . Efate is currently in the Suva Fiji Temple district, meaning members have to travel 1,072 kilometers (479 nautical miles) east to attend the temple.Dignitaries were in attendance at the ceremony, such as Vanuatu President His Excellency Nikenike Vurobaravu and his wife, Rima Vurobaravu, as well as the Honourable Prime Minister Altoi Ismael Kalsakau and his wife, Ellene Kalsakau.During his remarks to the congregation, Elder Nattress talked about Joseph Smith's First Vision and testified that Jesus Christ's priesthood authority has been restored. In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Nattress prayed for the Saints in Vanuatu: "May the transcendent beauty of the temple become a place of peace and spiritual strength for the local residents and for all who will come and visit here.”