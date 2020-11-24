Menu
Port Vila Vanuatu Temple

Announced

4 October 2020

Groundbreaking

8 April 2023

Port Vila Vanuatu Temple under construction
Port Vila Vanuatu Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple

On April 8, 2023, Elder K. Brett Nattress — president of the Pacific Area — presided over the groundbreaking of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. Port Vila is an Oceanian city on the island of Efate and within the country of Vanuatu. Efate is currently in the Suva Fiji Temple district, meaning members have to travel 1,072 kilometers (479 nautical miles) east to attend the temple.

Dignitaries were in attendance at the ceremony, such as Vanuatu President His Excellency Nikenike Vurobaravu and his wife, Rima Vurobaravu, as well as the Honourable Prime Minister Altoi Ismael Kalsakau and his wife, Ellene Kalsakau.

During his remarks to the congregation, Elder Nattress talked about Joseph Smith's First Vision and testified that Jesus Christ's priesthood authority has been restored. In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Nattress prayed for the Saints in Vanuatu: "May the transcendent beauty of the temple become a place of peace and spiritual strength for the local residents and for all who will come and visit here.”

Timeline of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple

October
04
2020
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session.

April
08
2023
Groundbreaking

The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held April 8, 2023, with Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and the president of the Pacific Area, presiding.

The Port Vila temple was announced Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on April 8, 2023, and presided over by Elder K. Brett Nattress, Pacific Area president.

Architecture and Design of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple

Plans for the Port Vila temple call for a one-story building of around 10,000 square feet. Renderings show a white exterior with brown windows around the edifice and a center spire above the entrance. Palm trees and purple flowers will adorn the base of the temple.

The temple will be built on a 1.62-acre site, next to the Blacksands meetinghouse in Port Vila. Near the temple will be built an ancillary building that will include a distribution center, an arrival center and patron housing.

Above the temple’s entrance are inscribed the phrases “HOLINESS TO THE LORD” and “THE HOUSE OF THE LORD” in English, one of Vanuatu’s three official languages (English, French and Bislama).

Groundbreaking Photos of the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A large congregation of people under a cloth shade structure outside, listening to a man in a suit speak at a pulpit.
A boy holding a paper program that shows a rendering of the Port Vila temple, with several other people in Sunday best seated around him.
A choir of around 20 youth wearing white shirts and black pants and holding hymnbooks, with a man in a black suit conducting them.
A man in a suit next to a man holding a statue of the Christus.
A man in a suit shaking hands with a man holding a statue of the Christus.
A row of five sister missionaries wearing colorful flower-patterned dresses and smiling.

