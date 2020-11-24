Port Vila Vanuatu Temple

In the News
FOLLOW US
4 October 2020
8 April 2023
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Port Vila, Vanuatu, on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held April 8, 2023, with Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and the president of the Pacific Area, presiding.
4 October 2020
8 April 2023
Rte to Mele
Port Vila, Efate
Vanuatu
This will be the first temple for Vanuatu, which comprises more than 80 islands.
In the same talk this first house of the Lord in Vanuatu was announced, President Russell M. Nelson announced the first temple for the Oceanian country of Kiribati. Missionary work in Port Vila started in 1975, the same year it started in Kiribati.
When the grounding breaking , Vanuatu had approximately 11,304 Latter-day Saints among 37 congregations.
This will be the first temple for Vanuatu, which comprises more than 80 islands.
In the same talk this first house of the Lord in Vanuatu was announced, President Russell M. Nelson announced the first temple for the Oceanian country of Kiribati. Missionary work in Port Vila started in 1975, the same year it started in Kiribati.
When the grounding breaking , Vanuatu had approximately 11,304 Latter-day Saints among 37 congregations.