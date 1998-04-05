In the News
FOLLOW US
7 May 1998
18 June 2000
21 February 2016
The Suva Fiji Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A temple for Fiji was initially announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in April 1998 general conference on April 5, 1998. However, the site in Suva wasn’t announced until May 7, 1998, when the First Presidency — President Hinckley and his two counselors, Presidents Thomas S. Monson and James E. Faust — notified Latter-day Saint leaders in Fiji of the site location.
Ground was broken for the Suva Fiji Temple on May 8, 1999. Elder Earl M. Monson, second counselor in the Pacific Islands Area presidency, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony. More than 500 Church members and local dignitaries attended the event.
The public was invited to tour the completed house of the Lord from June 7-12, 2000. The open house attracted 16,423 people to visit the temple.
The Suva Fiji Temple was dedicated by President Hinckley on June 18, 2000. Due to political unrest in the country, the Suva temple was dedicated in only one session held for local Church presidency members and their wives in the celestial room of the temple.
The temple was closed from Oct. 13, 2014, through November 2015 for renovations. The entire structure was rebuilt, except for a statue of the angel Moroni and the concrete and metal framing, and the air conditioning system was improved.
The public was allowed to tour the renovated house of the Lord from Jan. 25 through Feb. 6, 2016. More than 22,000 visitors attended the temple in this time, including Fiji Prime Minister J.V. Bainimarama.
A cultural celebration in honor of the temple was held Feb. 20, 2016, with 1,300 youth performing dance numbers and singing. Dangerous conditions caused by a cyclone forced the performance to end earlier than originally anticipated.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, rededicated the Suva Fiji Temple in three sessions on Feb. 21, 2016. He offered the dedicatory prayer in the nearby mission home, due to a curfew enacted across Fiji in response to damage and dangerous conditions brought on by a recent cyclone.
7 May 1998
18 June 2000
21 February 2016
2-20 Lakeba St.
Samabula, Suva
Fiji
View schedule and book online
(679) 338-8949
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Fiji.
The site for the temple formerly belonged to the Australian government.
Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony, Suva had seen almost an entire week of heavy rain. During the ceremony, however, only sprinkles of rain fell.
While preparing the temple site for construction, workers discovered World War II-era bunkers underground.
Sister Lolene Adams, a Church Educational System missionary who helped organize the special-guest tour program, told the Church News that a high-ranking military official toured the temple during the open house. The leader, Adams said, “had studied eternal life for many years and had never understood it, but when he looked in the mirrors [in the celestial room], it all came clear to him, and he was excited.”
Due to political unrest in the country, the Suva temple was dedicated in only one session with presidencies of the four stakes in Fiji and their wives attending.
It was the last of four temples dedicated by President Hinckley in just eight days — from June 11 to June 18, 2000. The other three were the Fukuoka Japan, Adelaide Australia and Melbourne Australia temples.
This temple was the sixth house of the Lord dedicated in June 2000.
After being dedicated, this temple served Church members in Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Kiribati, Nauru and Tuvalu.
It is located around half a mile from the South Pacific Ocean.
Just hours before the rededication ceremony for the Suva Fiji Temple, the country was hit by the worst storm in its history.
Due to curfews enacted across the country in the wake of the cyclone, President Henry B. Eyring offered the dedicatory prayer over the Suva Fiji Temple from the nearby mission home.
Because members from the Suva Fiji Temple district could not attend the rededication, President Eyring approved a rebroadcast of the dedicatory services to be shown Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, a week after the ceremony.
This was the first Latter-day Saint temple in Fiji.
The site for the temple formerly belonged to the Australian government.
Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony, Suva had seen almost an entire week of heavy rain. During the ceremony, however, only sprinkles of rain fell.
While preparing the temple site for construction, workers discovered World War II-era bunkers underground.
Sister Lolene Adams, a Church Educational System missionary who helped organize the special-guest tour program, told the Church News that a high-ranking military official toured the temple during the open house. The leader, Adams said, “had studied eternal life for many years and had never understood it, but when he looked in the mirrors [in the celestial room], it all came clear to him, and he was excited.”
Due to political unrest in the country, the Suva temple was dedicated in only one session with presidencies of the four stakes in Fiji and their wives attending.
It was the last of four temples dedicated by President Hinckley in just eight days — from June 11 to June 18, 2000. The other three were the Fukuoka Japan, Adelaide Australia and Melbourne Australia temples.
This temple was the sixth house of the Lord dedicated in June 2000.
After being dedicated, this temple served Church members in Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Kiribati, Nauru and Tuvalu.
It is located around half a mile from the South Pacific Ocean.
Just hours before the rededication ceremony for the Suva Fiji Temple, the country was hit by the worst storm in its history.
Due to curfews enacted across the country in the wake of the cyclone, President Henry B. Eyring offered the dedicatory prayer over the Suva Fiji Temple from the nearby mission home.
Because members from the Suva Fiji Temple district could not attend the rededication, President Eyring approved a rebroadcast of the dedicatory services to be shown Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, a week after the ceremony.