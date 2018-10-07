Dedication of the Praia Cape Verde Temple
Cabo Verde had been experiencing a drought since 2017, causing food insecurities in the area. In the dedicatory prayer for the Praia Cape Verde Temple, Elder Neil L. Andersen
of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles blessed the area
that "the clouds may produce rain." Later that day, after the final dedication of the temple, rain came. It was considered
a miracle by the Latter-day Saints in Praia, and the news of the "miracle of the rain" would travel around the world.
Not only did it rain that day, it continued to rain the rest of the week in a steady downpour that allowed the ground to absorb the water rather than create floods. It created hope for locals who were preparing for the upcoming harvest. The rain also became widespread across the 10-island nation.President David J. Wunderli and Sister Diane Wunderli
, mission leaders in Cape Verde at the time, told Elder Andersen in an email
about the miracle of the rain. "In our time here, we have yet to see the likes of this. The islands are green, and there is a noticeable spirit of optimism felt in every town.”Elder Andersen
said that the Praia Cape Verde Temple would be a
“beacon of light and truth” to the country. “Think of the good men and women who have lived their lives in these islands and who have, in the spirit world, increased their faith in Jesus Christ and are awaiting these ordinances,” he said.
“Holiness to the Lord is much more than the words,” said Elder Andersen
, who dedicated the Praia temple on June 19, 2022. “It is something we are taught in the soul.”
He continued, saying that
“in the records of heaven, this is one of the most important days for Cabo Verde in the whole history of the world.”
Alice da Cruz, a local member, said that the Praia temple allows Saints
from around the world to have a greater appreciation for their fellow brothers and sisters on the islands.
Another local Saint, Carlos Freire Veiga, mentioned that in Praia’s history
, the Church has never been portrayed so positively in social networks and media until the Praia temple’s construction.
Vaiga continued
, “The temple is, in fact, the new postcard of the city of Praia and Cape Verde, and because of it, both members and nonmembers have turned to reflect on their being sons and daughters of a loving Heavenly Father.”
At the dedication with Elder Andersen were his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen
; Elder Kevin R. Duncan
, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department; and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud
, second counselor in the Europe North Area presidency.Dedicatory prayer excerpt:
“We are grateful for this choice land of Cabo Verde, for the freedom to worship Thee, for the goodness of the people, and for the blood of Israel that flows in abundance in the hearts of many. We thank Thee, Father, that in the past three decades thousands have embraced Thy gospel, and that the prayers of these faithful Saints have been heard as we dedicate today Thy holy house. We love the pioneers and missionaries of Cabo Verde who courageously helped establish the kingdom of God upon this island nation. ... We bless this land, as President Oaks did previously, that the land may bring forth abundantly for its people, that the clouds may produce rain, that the ocean may yield its fruit, and we bless the people of this land that they may have vision, energy and freedom, light and knowledge, ambition and hope, all strengthened by obedience to Thy commandments.”Read the dedicatory prayer of the Praia Cape Verde Temple here.
A house of the Lord for Praia, Cape Verde, was announced Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson
. A groundbreaking ceremony took place May 4, 2019, where Elder Paul V. Johnson
, president of the Europe Area, presided.
After an open house from May 21 to June 11, 2022, Elder Neil L. Andersen
of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Praia Cape Verde Temple on June 19, 2022.
Architecture and Design of the Praia Cape Verde Temple
Standing on 4.46 acres, the Praia temple is an 8,759-square-foot structure that includes a dome and spire above the front of the structure. The design of the temple reflects local architecture and has a light exterior made from moleanos limestone from Portugal
.
The single-story building is surrounded by gardens that include a variety of plants and shade trees, palm trees, hundreds of flowering shrubs and various walkways leading to the house of the Lord.
The Praia temple has one instruction room, one sealing room and a baptistry. The instruction and sealing rooms were designed with the capability to interchange the rooms in order to have two of one or the other as patron needs require.
Interior Photos of the Praia Cape Verde Temple