Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple

Announced

2 October 2022

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2022 general conference. A house of the Lord for this southeastern Brazil city was among 18 such sacred edifices worldwide announced by the Church President.

Located in São Paulo state in southeast Brazil, the Ribeirão Preto temple will be the 18th sacred edifice for this South American nation and will be constructed at Avenida Antonio Marcal and Rua Jose Brandani. At the time the 18th temple for Brazil was announced, there were eight temples dedicated, three under construction and six others announced.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6d-mNmGo920

Timeline of the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple

October
02
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples worldwide announced at the conference — and the 18th for Brazil.

The Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. The Church released a site location for this house of the Lord on Nov. 28, 2022. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Nov. 28, 2022, the Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 32,000 square feet. The edifice will be built at Avenida Antonio Marcal and Rua Jose Brandani.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord released by the Church on Jan. 8, 2024, show an off-white exterior surrounded by vertical frosted windows. A five-level tower topped by a pyramidal dome with a needle pointing to the sky stands above the center of the building. Native and palm trees, shrubs, grass fields and flower gardens adorn the grounds.

Quick Facts

Announced

2 October 2022

Location

Avenida Antônio Marçal
Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo, 14024-050
Brazil

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 18th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.

Fact #2

When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in more than 2,100 congregations.

Fact #3

It was announced alongside a temple for Brazil’s city of Londrina.

Fact #4

The closest temple to Ribeirão Preto is currently the Campinas Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 130 miles away to the southeast.

Fact #5

Ribeirão Preto is situated in the Brazilian Highlands, which encompass more than half the country’s landmass.

