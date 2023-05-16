Ribeirão Preto Brazil Temple

In the News
2 October 2022
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Ribeirão Preto, Brazil, on Oct. 2, 2022, during October 2022 general conference. It was one of 18 temples worldwide announced at the conference — and the 18th for Brazil.
Avenida Antônio Marçal
Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo, 14024-050
Brazil
This will be the 18th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Brazil had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in more than 2,100 congregations.
The closest temple to Ribeirão Preto is currently the Campinas Brazil Temple, a distance of approximately 130 miles away to the southeast.
Ribeirão Preto is situated in the Brazilian Highlands, which encompass more than half the country’s landmass.
