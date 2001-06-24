In the News
24 June 2001
22 May 2005
The San Antonio Texas Temple.
The San Antonio Texas Temple was announced by Church President Gordon B. Hinckley in a devotional with four stakes in San Antonio on June 24, 2001.
Ground was broken for the temple on March 29, 2003. Elder H. Bruce Stucki of the Seventy and first counselor in the North America Southwest Area presided over the ceremony.
An open house was held from April 16 to May 7, 2005. A total of 69,679 people attended, and roughly 2,700 of that were on just the first day. President Gordon B. Hinckley noted that about 500 people who had toured the temple had requested missionary lessons afterward.
On May 21, 2005, a cultural celebration was held at the Alamodome. The event, titled “Heart of Texas Youth Jubilee,” was performed by local youth.
The temple was dedicated in four sessions May 22, 2005, by President Gordon B. Hinckley. A total of 14,069 Latter-day Saints witnessed the dedication.
20080 Stone Oak Parkway
San Antonio, Texas 78258-6920
United States
(1) 210-538-0034
Its groundbreaking ceremony was held on the same day as the Helsinki Finland Temple groundbreaking.
The dedication of the San Antonio temple occurred in the 200th anniversary year of the Prophet Joseph Smith’s birth.
Roughly 15 miles from central San Antonio, the temple sits between Timberwood Park and Hollywood Park.
