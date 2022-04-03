Menu
San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

Announced

3 April 2022

Groundbreaking

9 March 2024

San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple under construction
San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple on April 3, 2022, during the Sunday afternoon session of general conference. A house of the Lord in this central Mexico city of more than 1 million was among 17 announced by the Church President — and will be the nation’s 18th temple.

Sitting in the Conference Center the day a temple for San Luis Potosí was announced, Mary Martinez could scarcely contain her joy. “It’s going to be such a blessing,” she said after the Sunday afternoon session. “It will be such a blessing for the community.”

San Luis Potosí, Mexico, is Martinez’s hometown and where she met her husband, Angel, 33 years ago at school. Residents of California for 31 years, they had just visited San Luis Potosí on March 20 with their three children, spouses and grandchildren. Speaking of that visit, Angel Martinez added, “It’s very special now to hear that there’s going to be a temple there after we went there.”

Elder Sean Douglas — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency — will preside over the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple’s groundbreaking ceremony on March 9, 2024.
Timeline of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

April
03
2022
Announced

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — and the 18th for Mexico.

March
09
2024
Groundbreaking

Ground will be broken for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple on March 9, 2024, with Elder Sean Douglas — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency — presiding.

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. The groundbreaking and site dedication will be held on March 9, 2024, and presided over by Elder Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

According to site plans released by the Church on Oct. 31, 2022, the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 9,300 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 3.87-acre site in Fraccionamiento del Parque.

Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show an off-white exterior with an arched entryway. A two-story tower with domed cupola stands above the center of the building. Pink, red and yellow flowers will adorn the grounds.

Quick Facts

Announced

3 April 2022

Groundbreaking

9 March 2024

Groundbreaking to be Presided by

Elder Sean Douglas

Location

Arboleda 100
Fraccionamiento del Parque
San Luis Potosí
Mexico

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 18th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

When a house of the Lord was announced for San Luis Potosí, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 1,800 congregations.

Fact #3

San Luis Potosí is the capital and the most populous city of the state of San Luis Potosí in central Mexico. Home to some 1 million people, the area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in Mexico.

Fact #4

The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for San Luis Potosí — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.

