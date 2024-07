Architecture and Design of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple

The San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022. The groundbreaking and site dedication will be held on March 9, 2024, and presided over by Elder Sean Douglas , second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency.According to site plans released by the Church on Oct. 31, 2022, the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 9,300 square feet. The edifice will stand on a 3.87-acre site in Fraccionamiento del Parque. Architectural renderings of the house of the Lord show an off-white exterior with an arched entryway. A two-story tower with domed cupola stands above the center of the building. Pink, red and yellow flowers will adorn the grounds.