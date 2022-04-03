In the News
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference — and the 18th for Mexico.
Ground will be broken for the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple on March 9, 2024, with Elder Sean Douglas — a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Mexico Area presidency — presiding.
Arboleda 100
Fraccionamiento del Parque
San Luis Potosí
Mexico
When a house of the Lord was announced for San Luis Potosí, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among 1,800 congregations.
San Luis Potosí is the capital and the most populous city of the state of San Luis Potosí in central Mexico. Home to some 1 million people, the area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in Mexico.
The 17 new temples — including a sacred edifice for San Luis Potosí — announced at the conclusion of the April 2022 general conference brought the total number of temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson to 100 since he became President of the Church in 2018.
