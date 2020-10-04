Menu
4 October 2020

Announcement of the São Paulo East Brazil Temple

On Oct. 4, 2020, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for São Paulo East, Brazil. This will be Brazil’s 12th house of the Lord, the second in the city of São Paulo.

At the time of this announcement, Brazil had more than 1.42 million Latter-day Saints in 277 stakes and 2,142 congregations. The country also had 35 missions, meaning more than one-third of Latter-day Saint missions in South America were located in Brazil.

Jose de Paiva Neto, a São Paulo resident and member of the Church for more than 50 years, was shocked to hear this temple announcement. “We were not expecting any temples to be announced during the [COVID-19] pandemic,” he said, “so to learn that another would be built in São Paulo has brought much excitement.”

Timeline of the São Paulo East Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for São Paulo East, Brazil, on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. This was the fifth among six temples announced in the conference and came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session.

The São Paulo Brazil East Temple was announced Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Architecture and Design of the São Paulo East Brazil Temple

The Church announced on Oct. 31, 2022, that the São Paulo East Brazil Temple would be a two-story building of approximately 46,050 square feet. It will be built on a 10.7-acre site, the temple grounds being more than 30 miles (more than 48 kilometers) away from the Atlantic Ocean.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 12th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil and the second in the city of São Paulo.

Fact #2

Although the first temple in São Paulo is only 11 miles (18 kilometers) away from the city’s east temple when measured in a straight line, twisted and busy metropolitan roads can cause traffic of up to two hours.

