Announcement of the São Paulo East Brazil Temple

On Oct. 4, 2020, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for São Paulo East, Brazil. This will be Brazil’s 12th house of the Lord, the second in the city of São Paulo.At the time of this announcement, Brazil had more than 1.42 million Latter-day Saints in 277 stakes and 2,142 congregations. The country also had 35 missions, meaning more than one-third of Latter-day Saint missions in South America were located in Brazil.Jose de Paiva Neto, a São Paulo resident and member of the Church for more than 50 years, was shocked to hear this temple announcement. “We were not expecting any temples to be announced during the [COVID-19] pandemic,” he said , “so to learn that another would be built in São Paulo has brought much excitement.”