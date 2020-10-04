São Paulo East Brazil Temple

In the News
4 October 2020
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for São Paulo East, Brazil, on Oct. 4, 2020, during October 2020 general conference. This was the fifth among six temples announced in the conference and came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session.
Av. Guilherme Giorgi 1091
Vila Carrão
São Paulo, São Paulo 03421-030
Brazil
This will be the 12th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil and the second in the city of São Paulo.
Although the first temple in São Paulo is only 11 miles (18 kilometers) away from the city’s east temple when measured in a straight line, twisted and busy metropolitan roads can cause traffic of up to two hours.
