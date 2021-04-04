In the News
4 April 2021
18 June 2022
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Smithfield, Utah, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.
The Smithfield Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 18, 2022, with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducted the gathering. In-person attendance at the event was limited to invitation only, but it was broadcast to those in the temple district.
755 W. 100 N.
Smithfield, Utah 84335
United States
This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Cache County. The first was the Logan Utah Temple, dedicated in 1884.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census of American Religion, Cache County had the second-highest concentration of Latter-day Saints in a county in Utah, with 64% of the county’s residents being members of the Church.
The Smithfield temple will have approximately the same floor area as the Lindon Utah Temple (81,000 square feet), with the temples announced only six months apart.
