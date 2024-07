Groundbreaking of the Smithfield Utah Temple

The groundbreaking of the Smithfield Utah Temple was presided over by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on June 18, 2022. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was also in attendance and conducted the event. Both Apostles have roots in Cache Valley, where Smithfield is located. In his remarks to those in attendance, Elder Cook said, “We stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before. We honor them and their legacy and express gratitude for what they accomplished. It is in the Lord’s temples where sacred ordinances are performed, not only for us, but for those who have gone before that we express our gratitude in an eternally significant way.”