Smithfield Utah Temple

Smithfield Utah Temple under construction
Smithfield Utah Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Smithfield Utah Temple 

The groundbreaking of the Smithfield Utah Temple was presided over by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on June 18, 2022. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was also in attendance and conducted the event. Both Apostles have roots in Cache Valley, where Smithfield is located.

In his remarks to those in attendance, Elder Cook said, “We stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before. We honor them and their legacy and express gratitude for what they accomplished. It is in the Lord’s temples where sacred ordinances are performed, not only for us, but for those who have gone before that we express our gratitude in an eternally significant way.”

Timeline of the Smithfield Utah Temple

April
04
2021
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Smithfield, Utah, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.

June
18
2022
The Smithfield Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 18, 2022, with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducted the gathering. In-person attendance at the event was limited to invitation only, but it was broadcast to those in the temple district.

The Smithfield temple was announced April 4, 2021, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on June 18, 2022, and presided over by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Architecture and Design of the Smithfield Utah Temple

According to plans and exterior renderings, the Smithfield Utah Temple will be a three-story building of approximately 81,000 square feet. Around the building will be columns of arched windows, with arched entryways in front of the entrance.

A tall domed cupola will sit atop the building, near the front, with a smaller dome on the opposite end. The temple will stand on a site of 13.3 acres, with tall trees and purple, white, yellow and pink bushes adorning the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Smithfield Utah Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A wide view of many chairs outside on a grass field.
A row of ceremonial golden shovels standing up.
Elder Stevenson wearing a gray suit and speaking at a pulpit outside.
A choir of young men in the back row wearing white shirts and ties, and young women in the front row wearing black dresses, singing.
Elder Cook, a man wearing a black suit, a red tie and glasses, standing at a pulpit outside and speaking.
A congregation of people in Sunday best bowing their heads, closing their eyes and crossing their arms.
Elder Stevenson wearing a gray suit and shaking the hand of a woman in a peach-colored dress.
Elder Stevenson wearing a suit and shaking the hand of a woman in a pink dress sitting down.
Two men in suits and two women in dresses holding ceremonial golden shovels into the ground.
A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.

Quick Facts

Groundbreaking presided by

Elder Quentin L. Cook

Location

755 W. 100 N.
Smithfield, Utah 84335
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the second Latter-day Saint temple in Cache County. The first was the Logan Utah Temple, dedicated in 1884.

Fact #2

According to the 2020 U.S. Census of American Religion, Cache County had the second-highest concentration of Latter-day Saints in a county in Utah, with 64% of the county’s residents being members of the Church.

Fact #3

The Smithfield temple will have approximately the same floor area as the Lindon Utah Temple (81,000 square feet), with the temples announced only six months apart.

