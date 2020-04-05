In the News
5 April 2020
5 June 2021
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tallahassee, Florida, on April 5, 2020, during April 2020 general conference.
The Tallahassee Florida Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 5, 2021, with Elder James B. Martino, president of the North America Southeast Area, presiding. Attendance was limited to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions, but the ceremony was broadcast via livestream.
2440 Papillion Way
Tallahassee, Florida 32309
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the state of Florida.
At the time of the temple groundbreaking, Tallahassee was in the Orlando Florida Temple district, with that temple being around 260 miles away.
When the Tallahassee temple is dedicated, it will be the westernmost house of the Lord in Florida.