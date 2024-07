The groundbreaking of the Tallahassee Florida Temple was presided over by Elder James B. Martino , North America Southeast Area president, on June 5, 2021. Several community leaders were in attendance, like Ron Cave with the Leon County Sheriff’s office and Courtney Thomas with the Tallahassee Mayor’s office.In his dedicatory prayer on the site , Elder Martino said, “This temple will bless the entire land around it and the entire community. It will be a beacon of holiness and a place of peace for all to both see and feel. Here we will seek to draw closer to God, to hear His voice, and seek to follow His teachings.”

Architecture and Design of the Tallahassee Florida Temple

Groundbreaking Photos of the Tallahassee Florida Temple