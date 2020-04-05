Menu
Tallahassee Florida Temple under construction
Tallahassee Florida Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Tallahassee Florida Temple

The groundbreaking of the Tallahassee Florida Temple was presided over by Elder James B. Martino, North America Southeast Area president, on June 5, 2021. Several community leaders were in attendance, like Ron Cave with the Leon County Sheriff’s office and Courtney Thomas with the Tallahassee Mayor’s office.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Martino said, “This temple will bless the entire land around it and the entire community. It will be a beacon of holiness and a place of peace for all to both see and feel. Here we will seek to draw closer to God, to hear His voice, and seek to follow His teachings.”

Timeline of the Tallahassee Florida Temple

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tallahassee, Florida, on April 5, 2020, during April 2020 general conference.

The Tallahassee Florida Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 5, 2021, with Elder James B. Martino, president of the North America Southeast Area, presiding. Attendance was limited to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions, but the ceremony was broadcast via livestream.

The Tallahassee Florida Temple was announced April 5, 2020, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on June 5, 2021, and presided over by Elder James B. Martino, North America Southeast Area president.

Architecture and Design of the Tallahassee Florida Temple

The Tallahassee Florida Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 29,000 square feet. Exterior renderings and plans call for rectangular windows around the building and an arch above the entrance doors. A five-tiered tower will sit above the center, with four windows on each of the upper three tiers and a golden dome at the top.

The house of the Lord will be built on a 4.97-acre site, with tall trees and orange, pink and yellow bushes adorning the grounds. A distribution center will also be built near an existing meetinghouse on the site.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Tallahassee Florida Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial silver shovels into the dirt.
A man in a suit and tie speaking from a pulpit outside.
A woman in a red dress and glasses speaking from a pulpit outside.
A congregation of people in Sunday best sitting on chairs outside.
A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses and speaking from a pulpit outside.
Two people playing cellos and one person playing the bass outside.
A man wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a pulpit outside.
A woman praying at a pulpit outside.
A close-up of a row of ceremonial silver shovels.

Quick Facts

Elder James B. Martino

Location

2440 Papillion Way
Tallahassee, Florida 32309
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

