Tampa Florida Temple

Announced

3 April 2022

A temple was announced for Tampa, Florida, by Church President Russell M. Nelson on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference. The Tampa temple was announced with 16 other temples.

At the time of the announcement, the state of Florida had more than 160,000 Latter-day Saints and around 260 congregations.

Timeline of the Tampa Florida Temple

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tampa, Florida, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference.

Architecture and Design of the Tampa Florida Temple

The Tampa temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. It will be built on a 16.2-acre site, next to an existing meetinghouse. According to plans and exterior renderings, several rectangular windows in arched window frames will circle the outside walls. Three arches will stand in front of the entrance to welcome patrons.

Atop the building will be a four-tiered tower with arched windows on the upper two tiers. A pyramid roof and short spire will sit above the tower. Walking areas, grass and flower gardens will fill the temple site.

Location

4806 Bell Shoals Road
Valrico, Florida 33596
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Florida.

Fact #2

In the same conference talk that this temple was announced, President Nelson announced his 100th temple.

Fact #3

The Jacksonville Florida Temple was announced during October 2022 general conference, six months after the Tampa temple was announced. This makes these two temples the first Florida temples announced in the same year.

