Architecture and Design of the Tampa Florida Temple

The Tampa Florida Temple was announced on April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson The Tampa temple will be a single-story building of approximately 30,000 square feet. It will be built on a 16.2-acre site, next to an existing meetinghouse. According to plans and exterior renderings , several rectangular windows in arched window frames will circle the outside walls. Three arches will stand in front of the entrance to welcome patrons.Atop the building will be a four-tiered tower with arched windows on the upper two tiers. A pyramid roof and short spire will sit above the tower. Walking areas, grass and flower gardens will fill the temple site.