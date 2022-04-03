Tampa Florida Temple

In the News
3 April 2022
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Tampa, Florida, on April 3, 2022, during April 2022 general conference.
3 April 2022
4806 Bell Shoals Road
Valrico, Florida 33596
United States
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Florida.
In the same conference talk that this temple was announced, President Nelson announced his 100th temple.
The Jacksonville Florida Temple was announced during October 2022 general conference, six months after the Tampa temple was announced. This makes these two temples the first Florida temples announced in the same year.
