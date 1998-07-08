Menu
Tampico Mexico Temple

Announced

8 July 1998

Dedicated

20 May 2000

83rd temple dedicated
The Tampico Mexico Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dedication of the Tampico Mexico Temple

On a hill in Tampico, many would go to pray and meditate away from the busyness of everyday life. This hill was called “Cerro de Conejos,” or “Rabbit Hill,” because of the number of hares that used to run around in the area. Now the hill that used to be a place of prayer continues in a more formal place of prayer. The Tampico Mexico Temple now resides on the old “Rabbit Hill.”

Brendon Baird, a former missionary in the Mexico Tampico Mission, said, “Having a temple will make the blessings of the Church more attainable to everyone in Tampico; it will be a great missionary tool. The temple is symbolic of the growth of the Church in Tampico. It is a milestone to the maximum.”

During the construction leading up to the dedication of the temple, many residents in Tampico were curious as to what the beautiful new building was. This allowed for conversations to happen with the local members and missionaries.

Ana Bertha Cruz, a local member, said of the opportunity to serve in preparing the house of the Lord for the dedication, “We have joined our hearts, souls and strength together in this work, but it is still humbling to say: ‘Lord, this is Thy house.’”

The Tampico Mexico Temple was dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, on May 20, 2000.

Some from across the temple district traveled hours on buses in order to attend the dedication of the house of the Lord. Despite the stifling heat on the day of dedication, members remained joyful that they would be able to witness a temple being dedicated in their area. This temple allowed many who were previously unable to receive the blessings of the temple due to distance to go through the temple for the first time.

“The temple is a light,” said Madero Mexico Stake member Manuel Camacho. “An enormous light for Tampico — and the world — to see.”

Dedicatory prayer excerpt: “May this structure be sacred to all who look upon it, that no unrighteous hand may deface it or damage it in any way. May all who enter its portals be clean of body and mind and worthy to receive the blessings herein given. We pray that there may emanate from this Thy house a spirit of love and peace, a spirit divine and holy, which will be felt in this great city.”

Read the dedicatory prayer of the Tampico Mexico Temple here.

Timeline of the Tampico Mexico Temple

Announced

The Tampico Mexico Temple was announced on July 8, 1998, by the First Presidency — consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.

Groundbreaking

The groundbreaking was presided over by Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency, on Nov. 28, 1998.

Open house

From April 29 to May 6, 2000, the public open house was available to tour, with 11,135 people attending.

Dedication

The house of the Lord was dedicated over four dedicatory sessions May 20, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, with 5,066 members attending.

The Tampico Mexico Temple was announced July 8, 1998, by the First Presidency. Ground was broken Nov. 28, 1998, with Elder Eran A. Call presiding over the ceremony. After an open house from April 29 to May 6, 2000, the temple was dedicated by President Thomas S. Monson on May 20, 2000.

Architecture and Design of the Tampico Mexico Temple

The Tampico Mexico Temple was dedicated with two instruction rooms, two sealing rooms, a celestial room and a baptistry. Its exterior consists of Blanco Guardiano white marble from Torreón, Mexico. The house of the Lord is 10,700 square feet and stands on a 3.73-acre plot, which includes an adjoining meetinghouse.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.

Fact #2

In 1972, President Thomas S. Monson organized the first stake in Tampico, Mexico. Almost three decades later, in 2000, he returned to dedicate the Tampico Mexico Temple.

Fact #3

The house of the Lord was dedicated the day before the Villahermosa Mexico Temple and Nashville Tennessee Temple were dedicated, marking the first time three temples were dedicated on the same weekend.

Fact #4

It is located less than 5 miles west of the Gulf of Mexico.

