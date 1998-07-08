In the News
8 July 1998
20 May 2000
The Tampico Mexico Temple.
The Tampico Mexico Temple was announced on July 8, 1998, by the First Presidency — consisting of President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust.
The groundbreaking was presided over by Elder Eran A. Call, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Mexico South Area presidency, on Nov. 28, 1998.
From April 29 to May 6, 2000, the public open house was available to tour, with 11,135 people attending.
The house of the Lord was dedicated over four dedicatory sessions May 20, 2000, by President Thomas S. Monson, first counselor in the First Presidency, with 5,066 members attending.
Avenida Ejército Mexicano #74 Con 3A Avenida
Colonia Loma del Gallo
89480 Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas
Mexico
(52) 833-216-9660
This was the seventh Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
In 1972, President Thomas S. Monson organized the first stake in Tampico, Mexico. Almost three decades later, in 2000, he returned to dedicate the Tampico Mexico Temple.
The house of the Lord was dedicated the day before the Villahermosa Mexico Temple and Nashville Tennessee Temple were dedicated, marking the first time three temples were dedicated on the same weekend.
It is located less than 5 miles west of the Gulf of Mexico.
