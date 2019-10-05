Menu
Taylorsville Utah Temple

Announced

5 October 2019

Dedication

2 June 2024

An aerial view of the Taylorsville Utah Temple, an off-white multistory building with a pointed tower above the center.

The Taylorsville Utah Temple.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Groundbreaking of the Taylorsville Utah Temple

The groundbreaking of the Taylorsville Utah Temple was presided over by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 31, 2020. Elder Gong’s father-in-law, Richard Lindsay, was the bishop over the congregation that built a meetinghouse that once stood on the temple’s site.

In his prayer dedicating the site for construction, Elder Gong said, “Grateful roots and wings, we come as one from across our generations, communities, heritages and languages — one in heart and mind, one in the restored gospel of Thy Son Jesus Christ, one in the household of faith and fellowship of the saints. ... We are grateful that temples are coming closer to the people everywhere.”

The Taylorsville Utah Temple is scheduled to be dedicated June 2, 2024, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Timeline of the Taylorsville Utah Temple

October
05
2019
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Taylorsville, Utah, on Oct. 5, 2019, during the women’s session of October 2019 general conference.

October
31
2020
Groundbreaking

The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 31, 2020, with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding. Attendance to the groundbreaking was limited to around 25 people in order to adhere to local COVID-19 restrictions.

April
13
2024
Open house

A public open house for the Taylorsville Utah Temple will be held from April 13 to May 18, 2024. A media day will also be held April 9, and invited guests will tour the building April 9-12, 2024.

June
02
2024
Dedication

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on June 2, 2024, during two sessions.

Architecture and Design of the Taylorsville Utah Temple

The Taylorsville Utah Temple will be a three-story building of approximately 70,000 square feet. Exterior renderings call for a large first floor and a smaller second and third floor, with several peaked roofs on top. The building is lined with white, arched windows, and the door frame above the entrance is also an arched shape. Atop the temple’s center is an octagonal spire with eight arched windows and a square base.

The house of the Lord will sit on a site of 7.5 acres, next to the intersection of 4700 South and Interstate 215. An existing meetinghouse on the site will be removed but not rebuilt.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Taylorsville Utah Temple

A low angle of people holding ceremonial golden shovels and scooping a shovelful of dirt from the ground.
A man wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a pulpit outside.
Elder and Sister Gong wearing face masks and sitting next to each other on chairs outside.
Elder Gong wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a pulpit outside with his hands pointed outward.
A row of people in Sunday best, sitting on chairs outside and bowing their heads in prayer.
A line of ceremonial golden shovels standing up and lined up in a row.
A close-up of a ceremonial golden shovel, with the image of the Taylorsville temple printed onto it.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple built in the Salt Lake Valley.

Fact #2

The Taylorsville temple and the Orem Utah Temple, announced on the same day, have the same number of floors and approximately the same floor area.

