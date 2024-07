The groundbreaking of the Taylorsville Utah Temple was presided over by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 31, 2020. Elder Gong’s father-in-law, Richard Lindsay , was the bishop over the congregation that built a meetinghouse that once stood on the temple’s site.In his prayer dedicating the site for construction, Elder Gong said, “Grateful roots and wings, we come as one from across our generations, communities, heritages and languages — one in heart and mind, one in the restored gospel of Thy Son Jesus Christ, one in the household of faith and fellowship of the saints. ... We are grateful that temples are coming closer to the people everywhere.”The Taylorsville Utah Temple is scheduled to be dedicated June 2, 2024, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

