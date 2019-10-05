In the News
FOLLOW US
5 October 2019
2 June 2024
The Taylorsville Utah Temple.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Taylorsville, Utah, on Oct. 5, 2019, during the women’s session of October 2019 general conference.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 31, 2020, with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding. Attendance to the groundbreaking was limited to around 25 people in order to adhere to local COVID-19 restrictions.
A public open house for the Taylorsville Utah Temple will be held from April 13 to May 18, 2024. A media day will also be held April 9, and invited guests will tour the building April 9-12, 2024.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on June 2, 2024, during two sessions.
5 October 2019
31 October 2020
2 June 2024
2603 W. 4700 S.
Salt Lake City, Utah 84118
United States
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple built in the Salt Lake Valley.
The Taylorsville temple and the Orem Utah Temple, announced on the same day, have the same number of floors and approximately the same floor area.
This will be the fifth Latter-day Saint temple built in the Salt Lake Valley.
The Taylorsville temple and the Orem Utah Temple, announced on the same day, have the same number of floors and approximately the same floor area.