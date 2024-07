Groundbreaking of the Torreón Mexico Temple

The groundbreaking of the Torreón Mexico Temple was presided over by Elder Hugo Montoya , president of the Mexico Area, on Dec. 10, 2021. Municipal, local and state government representatives also attended. In his remarks at the groundbreaking, given in Spanish, Elder Montoya said, “This building, as you can see, will be beautiful. [It will be] made with high-quality materials and built with the highest standards. However, it is not the building itself that allows us to feel joy but what takes place inside the building, which are ordinances and covenants.”