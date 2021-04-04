Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Torreón Mexico Temple

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

10 December 2022

Torreón Mexico Temple under construction
Torreón Mexico Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Torreón Mexico Temple

The groundbreaking of the Torreón Mexico Temple was presided over by Elder Hugo Montoya, president of the Mexico Area, on Dec. 10, 2021. Municipal, local and state government representatives also attended.

In his remarks at the groundbreaking, given in Spanish, Elder Montoya said, “This building, as you can see, will be beautiful. [It will be] made with high-quality materials and built with the highest standards. However, it is not the building itself that allows us to feel joy but what takes place inside the building, which are ordinances and covenants.”

Timeline of the Torreón Mexico Temple

April
04
2021
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Torreón, Mexico, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.

December
10
2022
Groundbreaking

The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Dec. 10, 2022, with Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy and the president of the Mexico Area, presiding.

The Torreón temple was announced April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication were held on Dec. 10, 2022, and presided over by Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy and the president of the Mexico Area.

Architecture and Design of the Torreón Mexico Temple

The Torreón temple is a single-story building of approximately 10,000 square feet. Exterior renderings and plans call for white walls joined at right angles around the building and an arched entryway in front of the entrance.

Atop the house of the Lord is a two-story tower with a square base and a domed cupola on top. The temple sits on a 0.89-acre site, with brick sidewalks, yellow flowers and pink trees filling the temple grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Torreón Mexico Temple

Elder Hugo Montoya and others holding ceremonial golden shovels and digging dirt from the Torreón temple site.
A crowd of people sitting outside on white chairs at the Torreón Mexico Temple groundbreaking ceremony while listening to Elder Hugo Montoya speak from a pulpit.
A row of people holding ceremonial golden shovels and digging dirt from the Torreón temple site.
A crowd of people sitting outside on white chairs at the Torreón Mexico Temple groundbreaking ceremony.
A close-up of ceremonial gold shovels digging dirt from the Torreón temple site.
A crowd of people sitting outside on white chairs, with a display of ceremonial golden shovels on the side.

Quick Facts

Announced

4 April 2021

Groundbreaking

10 December 2022

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Hugo Montoya

Location

París 266
El Campestre
35080 Torreón, Durango
Mexico

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 15th Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico and the first built in the state of Durango.

Fact #2

Several temples in Mexico are built with white marble from the city of Torreón, like the Tampico Mexico and Guadalajara Mexico temples. The Torreón temple will also have a white exterior.

Fact #3

President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Torreón, Mexico, in the same talk he announced a temple for Querétaro, Mexico. Before then, the only other time two temples were announced for Mexico on the same day was on April 14, 1999, with a temple announced for the city of Veracruz and one announced for Guadalajara.

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 15th Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico and the first built in the state of Durango.

Fact #2

Several temples in Mexico are built with white marble from the city of Torreón, like the Tampico Mexico and Guadalajara Mexico temples. The Torreón temple will also have a white exterior.

Fact #3

President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Torreón, Mexico, in the same talk he announced a temple for Querétaro, Mexico. Before then, the only other time two temples were announced for Mexico on the same day was on April 14, 1999, with a temple announced for the city of Veracruz and one announced for Guadalajara.