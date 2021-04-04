Torreón Mexico Temple

In the News
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Torreón, Mexico, on April 4, 2021, during April 2021 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 19 other temples.
The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held Dec. 10, 2022, with Elder Hugo Montoya, a General Authority Seventy and the president of the Mexico Area, presiding.
París 266
El Campestre
35080 Torreón, Durango
Mexico
This will be the 15th Latter-day Saint temple built in Mexico and the first built in the state of Durango.
Several temples in Mexico are built with white marble from the city of Torreón, like the Tampico Mexico and Guadalajara Mexico temples. The Torreón temple will also have a white exterior.
President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Torreón, Mexico, in the same talk he announced a temple for Querétaro, Mexico. Before then, the only other time two temples were announced for Mexico on the same day was on April 14, 1999, with a temple announced for the city of Veracruz and one announced for Guadalajara.
