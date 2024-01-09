Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple

In the News
1 October 2023
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.
1 October 2023
Ulaanbaatar
Mongolia
This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Mongolia.
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mongolia had approximately 12,000 Latter-day Saints among 25 congregations.
The closest temple to Ulaanbaatar at the time of its announcement was the Hong Kong Temple, a distance of approximately 1,800 miles away.