Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple

Announced

1 October 2023

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announcement of the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple on Oct. 1, 2023, during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2023 general conference. The temple was one of 20 sacred temples announced worldwide by the Church during the general conference.

President Nadmid B. Namgur of the Mongolia Ulaanbaatar Mission wrote that words cannot adequately describe how Mongolian Latter-day Saints felt at the announcement. “Our hearts are filled with pure joy and love,” said President Namgur, the first Mongolian to serve as a mission president.

“How grateful we are for the President Nelson’s announcement of a temple in Mongolia at close of this general conference! This historic announcement came as the Mongolian pioneering Saints [are] celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Church in Mongolia this year. We feel the Lord’s love for His people.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouVHuA_7wfs

Timeline of the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Oct. 1, 2023, during October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 1, 2023. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple

The Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple will be built in or near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

This will be the first Latter-day Saint temple in Mongolia.

When this house of the Lord was announced, Mongolia had approximately 12,000 Latter-day Saints among 25 congregations.

The closest temple to Ulaanbaatar at the time of its announcement was the Hong Kong Temple, a distance of approximately 1,800 miles away.

